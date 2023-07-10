15 Of The Best Amazon Prime Day Home Deals Happening Now

ADVERTISEMENT
Super-Sale Alert: Select products featured in this story might be on sale for Prime Day! For more insider information on Amazon's 48-hour event, consult our Shopping team's curated guides to the deals that matter here.
Amazon Prime Day 2023's home goods price cuts give the Grand Canyon a run for its money. In non-melodramatic terms, this year's Amazon Prime Day home deals and sales are steeper than ever.
What's Amazon Prime Day? It's 48 hours (July 11 and 12, to be exact) of the retailer's finest fashion sales, beauty discounts, and, on this specific morsel of the internet, home deals. If there were ever a time to buy the best office chairs, dining room furniture, bedding, and all the worthwhile home goods that the retailer has to offer, it's now. And while some low price tags are bound to outlive the tight time constraints, we can't say the same for the inventories. So for the sake of time and your annual budget, we'll keep it concise. Scroll on for 15 of the best Amazon Prime Day deals and sales for the home — from contemporary couches to the most popular Tempur-Pedic cooling pillows, and the like.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.