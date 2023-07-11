Psst, Apple Airpods Are On Sale Right Now For Prime Day Only

According to our professional shopping and sale-surfing opinion, the best time to buy a new pair of headphones — especially Apple ones — are during big sale moments. And right now, there's no bigger sale than Amazon's Prime Day. The two-day-only event offers a variety of bestselling (and expensive) products at a ridiculously amazing discount. Whether you're looking to upgrade your Airpods or it's your first time owning Apple's wireless headphones, these up-to-30%-off deals are so good you'll blink and miss them. Keep on scrolling to check out the Airpods that are right for you — from the most affordable ones to the Tik-Tok-famous Airpods Max over-head ones.
Featuring the Apple-exclusive H2 chip which gives users superb noise cancellation and high-quality sound, the AirPods Pro is the wireless earbuds to get if you're looking for a middle ground between casual listening and pro-grade over-ear headphones.
Water and sweat resistant, the third generation of AirPods features up to 30 total hours of listening time and personalized spatial audio for a surround-sound musical experience.
The Tik-Tok-famous and aesthetically pleasing overhead headphones are Apple's first — and most expensive Airpods option. Coming in 5 metallic colorways, the Airpods Max features everything great from the other generations like noise cancellation and spatial audio, plus crisp high-fidelity audio for a comfortable and pro listening experience.
The most affordable offering, the second-generation Apple Airpods are the basic model – offering up to 24 hours of total listening time and effortless set-up and connection with any Apple product.
