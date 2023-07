When on the hunt for the best air fryer , you'll see prices anywhere from $60 to $400 depending on their size, tech features, and appearance. Generally speaking, this multifunctional, much-beloved tool can indeed be nabbed at a variety of price points, so it can be as much of an investment (or not) aa your budget and kitchen see fit. That being said, the highly anticipated 48-hour (specifically) sale event known as Amazon Prime Day is upon us — and those price tags are getting sliced and diced by up to 42%, which is even more of an impetus to get one. (And you may find that the just-out-of-range model you've seen before is suddenly squarely within budget). If you have yet to score one of the trendiest kitchen appliances of the 21st century, we highly suggest cashing in now before these rare discounts say goodbye 'til next year.