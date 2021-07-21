There's nothing like the delight of finding a seemingly mundane product that solves a persistent but annoying problem in your life. It’s that elusive thing you’ve been looking for — the organizing solution that wrangles a nest of tangled cords, the smart outlet that turns off the lights, or the gadget that solves the problem you didn't even know you had. (Automatic potato peeler, anyone?) The discovery never fails to give us a little boost, especially after we’ve clicked “Buy It Now.”
It’s even better when the item in question costs little more than a round of drinks — and thanks to Amazon’s famously low prices, this is a common occurrence. So common, in fact, that when we hit the site to compile a list of the most useful products that we could find, we were surprised at all the problem-solving potential out there. Click through to see the most clever products we could suss out — all for under $29.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.