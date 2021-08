This $35 Amazon Sheet Set Is So Soft, It Made Me Want To Shave My Legs

Before we delve into what makes Mellanni's products so, "soft, silky, smooth, [and] flowing," according to Amazon reviewer, WayneChicago, let's discuss what to look for in a worthwhile sheet set. For many shoppers, thread count reigns supreme. Thread count refers to the number of threads per square inch, and, thanks to marketing, we've all been trained to believe higher thread count = better sheets. But according to experts at HGTV , "astronomical thread counts don't necessarily mean the sheet is better, " and shoppers shouldn't "assume a low thread count means low-quality sheets." Thread count also doesn't translate to microfiber, which is an incredibly fine synthetic thread. (Thinner than silk!) Some microfiber sheets are advertised with a thread count equivalent based on the hand-feel of cotton sheets (so it might feel like an 800 thread count cotton sheet) but in the end, that can only tell you so much. Quality of production and materials matter way more. So if you have a good set of cotton sheets, linen sheets, and microfiber sheets, the question isn't what is better, it's what kind of sleep experience you're looking for. Organic cotton is best for classic, crisp sheets, microfiber for a satiny-soft experience that's also affordable, and linen for breathability. The last thing to be mindful of is depth. In addition to size (full, queen, king, etc.) it's also important to know the thickness of your mattress to avoid the annoying unfitted fitted sheet phenomenon.