ICYMI, Amazon Is A Secret Goldmine For Designer Fashion

We've come a long way since personal shoppers sashayed about department store floors with extremely well-lit designer wares filling walls and floor space. Nowadays, splurging on a new "it" bag or gown is as easy as 1, 2, order confirmed. And don't get me wrong: I love an ~experience~ as much as the next gal, but in the year 2023? It's hard to argue with the convenience of online shopping. (Also, it's kind of our thing.)
Enter: Amazon Luxury, which debuted in September 2020, offering an elevated online shopping experience for fashion lovers everywhere. Sure, luxury e-commerce was already a thing — think of Net-a-Porter, SSENSE, among others — but coupled with the juggernaut that's Amazon? It's nothing short of a high fashion playground coupled with that tried-and-true free, fast Prime shipping.
Whether you're new to the storefront or are a seasoned Amazon Luxury client, we've compiled everything you need to know (including some of the best brands to shop) about Amazon's bougie side below.
What Is Amazon Luxury?
You may have perused major fashion brands like Adidas, Levi's, Crocs, and more on the platform, but Amazon Luxury is truly the highest of high fashion: We're talking designer gowns, suiting, separates, and more, in addition to top-tier brands in the accessories and beauty spaces. When you click on the Amazon Luxury button, you're taken to a chicer web page featuring pops of gold (a bougier version than the brand's signature orange hue, no?) and editorial-inspired storefronts to give you all the outfit inspo you need.
What brands are on Amazon Luxury?
While Amazon Luxury mostly focuses on designer apparel, you can also find shoes, jewelry, handbags, beauty, and more on the platform. Some of our favorites that we'd be remiss to not name drop include Jonathan Cohen, Rodarte, Larroudé, and Jennifer Meyer. (Amazon Luxury also offers a limited selection of vintage pieces in partnership with luxury resale darling What Goes Around Comes Around.)
What's it like to shop Amazon Luxury?
I recently found out for myself! I purchased a dainty Jennifer Meyer ring and two days later, it arrived on my doorstep in a plain Amazon box (no white bubble mailers here). Once I opened the box, I was delighted to find my new bling wrapped in chic, matte black paper with a printed card thanking me for my order. We've all ordered stuff from Amazon before, so trust me when I say that this experience was head and shoulders above getting my Subscribe & Save order of toilet paper.
Some things to note: Amazon's fan-favorite "Try Before You Buy" feature — where you can order pieces to your home for free, and only get charged if you decide to keep it — doesn't apply to Amazon Luxury items. (At least, not yet.) However, anything from Amazon Luxury falls under the same free, relatively easy return policy, so you can shop with confidence and feel great about your investment.
Keep scrolling to check out some of our favorite luxury goods you can score with Prime shipping — including some beauty splurges that still come in under the $100 mark.
Clothing
Shoes
Accessories
Beauty
