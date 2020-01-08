How To Score Amazon’s Best Lightning & Daily Deals

Today isn't Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Boxing Day — but, even without any special holiday occasion, Amazon is still sale-swinging right on into 2020. The mammoth shopping destination for, well, everything is continuing to roll out a slew of New Year New You Deals into the second week of January (featuring everything from its more accessible Deals of the Day to its more elusive Lightning Deals and more).
Below, we answer all the necessary questions on how, when, and where you can snag these legendary Amazon discounts — along with five of today's top scores you'll want to cart ASAP.
What are Lightning Deals?
Lightning Deals are time-limited (between two to six hours) discounts on select top-selling Amazon products. These fleeting items are alotted to one purchase per shopper and last until the time limit expires or the stock sells out — meaning it's best to add that Lightning Deal to cart and checkout immediately before it disappears.
What are Deals of the Day?
Deals of the Day are discounts on select Amazon products that last the entire day (instead of a limited hour or stock window) and are available year-round on Amazon's Today's Deals landing page.
When and where can I shop Lightning Deals?
Can I get Lightning Deals and Deals of the Day notifications?
In addition to signing up for Amazon's daily deals email for sale alerts on specific items, you can also watch Lightning Deals before they go live by selecting the "Watch This Deal" option while browsing upcoming sales. Any selected items will appear in a personalized "Watched Deals" section of the Today's Deals page along with an automatic alert sent to Amazon App-enabled phones for when the deal is going live.
What are the best deals on Amazon today?
We're so glad you asked — because we've already sifted through pages of discounted goods and rounded up today's top five below. From premium Flywheel spin bikes to cutting-edge Philips Sonicare toothbrushes, your add-to-cart clock is ticking.
