Fret not: With our extensive guide, you can prepare to get a little teary-eyed, dance freely, and socialize throughout the sometimes-marathon that can be attending a wedding. These are the kind of essentials you can toss in an already overcrowded bag to make sure you are prepped and ready to party. Arm yourself with some pre-wedding nighttime skincare prep , make sure you have the right outerwear for the dress code and temperature, and answer the age-old question, "How should I do my hair?" We have the perfect cover-up for your new fall dress to fight off the breeze, along with editor-favorite Parisian hand creams and luxurious lip oils for you to keep in your clutch or purse. Fall isn't far too off, but these buys will also be here in October if you need them shipped ASAP.