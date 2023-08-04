ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon Is The Best Place To Stock Up On Fall Wedding Guest Essentials

Vivien Lee
Fall weddings give off a dreamy atmosphere that we adore. Just imagine the blend of warm light from cozy candles, the happy couple nearby, the change of leaves, and the soft music twinkling in the crisp air — every aspect sets up for a memorable moment. That is if you're prepared for it. Luckily, we've laid the groundwork for all the best Amazon fall wedding essentials, from skincare to last-minute fall fashion items, to save you from any mishaps. Fall temperatures could be hot during the day but super chilly at night, so you always have to be prepared to adjust your wedding guest outfit. Then the inconsistent weather could lead to dehydrated skin, which delays flawless makeup application. The list goes on and on. Unfortunately, with colder weather comes more maintenance. 
Fret not: With our extensive guide, you can prepare to get a little teary-eyed, dance freely, and socialize throughout the sometimes-marathon that can be attending a wedding. These are the kind of essentials you can toss in an already overcrowded bag to make sure you are prepped and ready to party. Arm yourself with some pre-wedding nighttime skincare prep, make sure you have the right outerwear for the dress code and temperature, and answer the age-old question, "How should I do my hair?" We have the perfect cover-up for your new fall dress to fight off the breeze, along with editor-favorite Parisian hand creams and luxurious lip oils for you to keep in your clutch or purse. Fall isn't far too off, but these buys will also be here in October if you need them shipped ASAP.
Prepping The Night Before

Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask
$24.00
Amazon
Fall nights can get chilly, especially when nippy breezes whisk all the moisture from your face, leading to dry, tight, and dehydrated skin. Thoroughly prep the night before with an ultra-rich moisturizer, lavish eye cream, and a hydrating face mask to be able to effortlessly apply your makeup the next day. Don't forget to take care of your lips as well with one of Laneige's best-selling Lip Sleeping Masks.
Estée Lauder
Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Com...
$31.80$69.99
Amazon
CosRx
Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
$19.88$24.00
Amazon
Caudalie
Vinosource Moisturizing Mask
$42.00
Amazon
Fight The Breeze & Stay Cozy & Warm

FURTALK
Women's Silk Scarf Pashmina
$16.99
Amazon
Even in the early fall, it's smart to keep light outerwear on hand. You never know when there'll be a sudden drop in temperature, and many nuptials take us from pre-sunset ceremonies to late-night bites. For those who have a fall wedding to attend in the later autumn months, like October or November, opt for hot packs, especially if the wedding is at an outdoor/indoor venue.
Angashion
Women’s Mid-long Open Front Overcoat
$49.99$56.99
Amazon
HotHands
Hand Warmer Value Pack (10 Count)
$6.99$9.99
Amazon
CHICGAL
Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono Cardigan
$17.99$28.99
Amazon
Must-Have Clutch Essentials To Keep On Hand

Caudalie
Caudalie Vinotherapist Hand And Nail Cream
$16.00
Amazon
Caudalie's hand cream is my current nighttime favorite. The subtle citrus scent is lush, and the shea butter leaves you with soft baby hands. Its perfect for stashing in a clutch. Other beauty touch-up essentials include a thermal mist to rejuvenate your skin without ruining your makeup and a nourishing lip balm or lip oil.
L'Occitane
Ultra-rich 10% Shea Butter Nourishing Lip ...
$10.00
Amazon
Avène
Thermal Spring Water Mist
$9.00
Amazon
Dior
Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil
$37.49$40.00
Amazon
Trustworthy Wardrobe Assistants

BESTENA
3-pack Comfortable Seamless Smooth Slip Sh...
$21.99
Amazon
SWEMNED
2 Pairs Adhesive Strapless Nipple Bra
$22.98$26.99
Amazon
Peds
Lightweight Low Cut No Show Socks
$16.50
Amazon
Dr. Scholl's Shoes
Ball Of Foot Cushions For High Heels
$6.99
Amazon
Whether you're contemplating wearing loafers, ankle booties, or platform shoes for an upcoming wedding, rely on these trustworthy wardrobe assistants. We've found everything from seamless slip shorts in every neutral hue to lightweight no-show socks, heel cushions, and strapless adhesive bras to keep you looking and feeling great all night long.
Trendy Last-Minute Accessories To Spruce Up Your Look

Ivyu
3-pack Padded Headbands
$9.99
Amazon
LFOURVE
3-piece Hair Scarf Scrunchies
$7.99
Amazon
FRDTLUTHW
U-shaped Vintage French Hair Pin
$8.99
Amazon
Kukiwhy
2-piece Gold Leaf Hair Clips
$5.99
Amazon
Accessorize with some of the trendiest styles, like padded headbands and vintage French-inspired hair pins, for an eye-catching touch to your fall wedding guest look. We've also found autumn-esque gold leaf hair clips if you really want to dive into the seasonal mood.
