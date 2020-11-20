These Are The Best Electric Toothbrushes On Amazon

If the last electric toothbrush you had sung Britney Spears or Mariah Carey Christmas carols back to you, then your idea of them may be outdated. Sure, those were fun, but there's a good reason why your dentist has been recommending electronic brushes since you were a kid. According to dentist Gary Moore, DDS, electric toothbrushes clean 50% better than manual ones, making a huge difference in maintaining healthy teeth and gums.
Luckily for your adult teeth and bathroom aesthetic, many electric brushes have gotten shiny makeovers and work to keep your teeth healthy without being an eyesore on your bathroom shelf. Ahead, we did the digging and rounded up the best top-rated electric toothbrushes to add to your Amazon cart.
