I’ve Been Sleeping With a Brown Noise Machine & It’s Distracting (In a Good Way)

For the bad sleepers out there, I feel you. I wanna say I haven’t slept soundly in over a year, but I’ve been especially suffering from bouts of insomnia these last few months. I’m still sleeping in the same room on the same bed with the same sheets, but a whole lot more has changed in terms of my daily routine (think: career, relationships , activity level, screen time , etc.). I find myself being more alert at night, and my mind doesn’t just stop racing when I lay my head down on the pillow. I have also never become accustomed to living with people above and beside me (as I think many apartment building dwellers can relate to) — paranoid by every footstep I hear. So, my solution so far has been keeping a fan on in my room throughout the night, more so for the soothing purring sound that drowns out background noise rather than the actual cooling feature.