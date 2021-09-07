As you can see in the pics above, the results are not super dramatic — but, that's actually not a bad thing since my primary brow goal is to shape rather than redefine. While many reviewers recommend this product as a perfecting base that can then be filled in with a pencil, there's also positive feedback from thinner-browed customers for found its effects to be more on the redefining side: "My eyebrows are actually super thin and, with this, I’m able to move them much more for a bigger, fluffier look," Amazon reviewer Mariah T. shared. And, when compared to a gel, this stuff definitely held up throughout the day — even in very humid Miami weather. The product description touts it as a non-irritating formula made from all-natural ingredients that nourish, condition, and encourage healthy brow-hair growth — and, as someone who's often disappointed with the crunchy finish brow products can leave behind, I was genuinely surprised by was how soft my brow hairs were post using this product.



I should mention that my brows are currently a bit on the wild side (I usually get them waxed and trimmed every few months) at the moment, so if the hairs were shorter, I could definitely use this brow soap to achieve my feathery fantasy to see more of the individual hairs. (Until I see my brow lady, a pencil will have to suffice. Fake it 'till you make it!) However, at $8 for two tins, this viral Amazon buy can't be beaten. Give one away to a friend or keep an extra on hand for laminated brows in a pinch — not that you'll ever need to touch this stuff up.