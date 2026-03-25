The Beauty Products R29 Editors Are Shopping In Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Amazon is an online goldmine for beauty, whether you’re looking to restock your favorite drugstore mascara or spend on a luxury serum. And just in time for your seasonal beauty refresh, Amazon is hosting its annual Big Spring Sale from March 25 through March 31. What does that mean, precisely? Up to 30% off on top makeup, skincare, hair care, tools, and more.
Just like Prime Day (you know, that other big Amazon sale), plenty of major players are taking part in the spring sale festivities: Charlotte Tilbury, Medicube, BabyBlissPRO, Nest New York, Olay, and many more. With the sale kicking off tomorrow, we tapped Refinery29’s beauty editors to see which products they’re adding to cart — shop them all ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Just like Prime Day (you know, that other big Amazon sale), plenty of major players are taking part in the spring sale festivities: Charlotte Tilbury, Medicube, BabyBlissPRO, Nest New York, Olay, and many more. With the sale kicking off tomorrow, we tapped Refinery29’s beauty editors to see which products they’re adding to cart — shop them all ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.