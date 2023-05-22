The beauty of Asian comfort dishes, like bulgogi or stir-fry noodles, has a lot to do with their rich and complex flavors. Unless you're a skilled home cook with a well-stocked spice rack, pulling off these crowd-pleasers in an authentic way can be a tall order. Thanks to OmSom's bestselling spice samplers, DIYing these classics are now a lot less complicated. The buzzy food brand, founded by Vietnamese-American sisters Kim and Vanessa Pham, offers a sampler of the essential sauces and seasonings you need for three iconic East Asian and three Southeast Asian dishes — including Vietnamese Lemongrass BBQ, Thai Larb, and Chinese stir-fry — wrapped in punchy, photo-worthy packaging. It is a great pantry addition for yourself or a cute gift for the foodies in your life.