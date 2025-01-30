Amanda Nguyen Is Ready To Take Flight

AN: One of the comments that I get often, which was kind of unexpected, was from survivors who had come up to me and said, “Hey, thank you for showing up the way that you do. Thank you for wearing lipstick.” I hadn't thought about that before [until] it kept coming up. Sexual violence is inherently about taking away power from our own body and being able to feel like ourselves again [through makeup] is so empowering. And so it was such a moment of solidarity that these survivors came up to me and expressed that they felt community because of a choice that I made with my makeup.