The rumors are false: I don't think the Always Pan got its name because it's always sold out, it actually got its name because it will always have your cooking needs covered — whatever they may be. I never thought to buy myself nice cookware since I have such limited kitchen space, but now I find it hard to reach for my $20 frying pan. Even when this cookware is not in use, I like to set it on my stovetop and utilize it as a lovely piece of home decor because it's seriously gorgeous. The steamer is definitely extra but it’s an A+ product through and through. Although you can steam with the strainer that comes with it, I recommend treating yourself to the bamboo one if you want to sizzle up anything more than just veggies. After receiving this product, I may retire my Uber Eats app altogether — because from one tiny kitchen owner to another, the Always Pan truly delivers on its multipurpose-magic promise.