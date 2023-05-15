Essentially, it all boils down to what works for your budget, style, color preferences, and so on. After all, "alternative wedding dress" can literally mean anything if you think about it. But what we do know is a "traditional" wedding dress when we see one: They're generally a ballgown or sheath silhouette, they're swathed in fanciful materials like tulle, silk, beads, and lace, and, of course, they're white.