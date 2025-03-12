I’ve Been In My Alt Era. Here’s How I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

Getting dressed has always been more than just throwing on clothes — it’s a way to express myself creatively. My style isn’t about fitting into one specific subculture or sticking to strict labels. The alternative movements I connect with are all about intersectionality, and the way I choose to express myself isn’t limited to just one label. I’ve even been tagged as “corporate goth” online, which is kind of funny since I don’t work in the corporate world, but it shows just how fluid and personal these subcultures can be. In the end, I think that’s what being alternative is really about: embracing values like inclusivity, freedom, and staying true to who you are, without needing to dress a certain way to prove it. Some of the most authentic people in the alternative scene don’t necessarily look the part, but they live by the beliefs that make it meaningful.