I’ve Been In My Alt Era. Here’s How I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

When I think back to the early days of the Internet, the alt kid scene that emerged on MySpace feels like the birthplace of my love for alternative style and music. In Idaho, alternative culture wasn’t something I could easily find in the world around me. Everyone dressed in ways that felt safe and familiar to a small-town eye — Hollister, Aeropostale, and the other typical mall brands. Wearing black eyeliner or band tees was seen as something strange and rebellious, but MySpace opened up a whole new world. It was like stepping into an alternate universe where people expressed themselves through their clothes and music in ways that felt bold, messy, and real.
That was the first time I saw a style that truly spoke to me: dark, moody color palettes, layered looks, and all the chaotic yet beautiful fashion choices that scene kids, emo kids, goths, and punks embraced. But even as I discovered this world online, my reality felt a bit disconnected. There wasn’t a local community of people who shared my love for alternative music and style. I found connection in other Latines around me, and while we didn’t always share the same taste in music, we had a deep cultural bond that mattered more than anything aesthetic.
As I got deeper into alternative culture, I started to realize how political fashion really is to me, especially in alternative scenes that were born out of a need to challenge taboos, break from the norm, and give a voice to the silenced. Personal style stopped being about fitting into a box and became more about surrounding myself with people who make me feel good and share my values. But it wasn’t always easy to find that sense of belonging. Alternative music and fashion are often white-dominated spaces, which can make you feel kind of isolated if you don’t see yourself reflected there. But at the same time, it’s impossible to ignore the huge contributions Latines have made to these scenes. Mexican goth music, for instance, is such a beautiful twist on the gothic sound, and it’s just one example of how Latines have shaped alternative culture in ways that often get overlooked. It reminds me that beauty forms when unexpected worlds come together, even if the mainstream doesn't always recognize it.
Getting dressed has always been more than just throwing on clothes — it’s a way to express myself creatively. My style isn’t about fitting into one specific subculture or sticking to strict labels. The alternative movements I connect with are all about intersectionality, and the way I choose to express myself isn’t limited to just one label. I’ve even been tagged as “corporate goth” online, which is kind of funny since I don’t work in the corporate world, but it shows just how fluid and personal these subcultures can be. In the end, I think that’s what being alternative is really about: embracing values like inclusivity, freedom, and staying true to who you are, without needing to dress a certain way to prove it. Some of the most authentic people in the alternative scene don’t necessarily look the part, but they live by the beliefs that make it meaningful.
Whether you’re just starting to explore alternative style or you’ve been living it for years, these are five alternative style tips you can follow to embody the aesthetic and lifestyle.
Thrift, DIY, and shop mindfully.
When I first started embracing alt styles, secondhand shopping made it so much easier to start building a wardrobe I loved. You want to find pieces that stand out, and thrift stores are the perfect place for that. I’m a big fan of being strategic with my shopping, whether it’s waiting for sales, browsing platforms like Poshmark or Depop, or just taking my time to really think about each piece before I buy it. It’s tempting to want to buy everything at once, but buying one thing at a time and making sure you’re actually going to wear something is a much more sustainable way to build on your collection of alt clothing.
If you’re on a budget or just love adding a personal touch, DIY is a huge part of alternative culture that you can easily work into your dressing routine. Years ago, I was all about safety pins; I’d wear them as earrings, attach them to my clothes, and use them to create little details that made my outfits feel different. I still swear by them. You can find oversized safety pins in brass or gold and pin them onto anything.
Collect unique accessories.
Harnesses are cool, but I get that they might not be everyone’s vibe, so a good, interesting belt is a great alternative. I gravitate toward pieces that make me feel confident and are practical for my everyday life, whether it’s grocery shopping or working at my tattoo studio. So, take into consideration how these pieces can complement your usual mundane routines while keeping the ‘fit interesting.
Experiment with your hair and makeup while listening to an alt playlist.
Next time you’re getting ready, put on your go-to punk, emo, goth, or mix playlist to do your hair and makeup. Winged eyeliner is a staple in the alt community. I know it can be tricky to master, but once you get it right, it just feels so empowering. As for your hair, don’t be afraid to switch it up. There’s a reason people associate alt kids with wild hair colors; we love to get experimental with our looks. I had a phase where I’d do braids and wrap them around in this Frida-inspired style. It was simple but felt original. These days, I try to put more effort into it and curl it to try something new. I’ve recently started using gel from Rizzo’s Curls, and it’s been a game-changer for my hair texture. Beyond eyeliner, I love supporting Latina-owned brands like Araceli for my makeup (her eyeshadow duos are my fave.) These small details, paired with the right soundtrack while putting it all together, really makes getting ready feel like a creative ritual.
Wear your values and be yourself.
Getting into an alternative style is more than just the clothes. It is about attitude, self-expression, and staying true to what you believe in. It is a way of telling the world who you are without saying a word. One thing I always tell people is to wear what they love, even if it scares them a little. That fear, the hesitation that comes with standing out, is exactly what makes personal style powerful. Pushing through it is how we carve out space for authenticity, individuality, and even rebellion in a world that often pressures us to conform.
The key is to have fun with fashion and not get caught up in rules. Alternative style is not about fitting into a mold. It is about breaking it, reshaping it, or ignoring it altogether. If you are enjoying the process and feeling good in what you are wearing, that is what truly matters. Confidence does not come from blending in. It comes from owning your look, no matter how bold, messy, or unconventional it may be.
Grab your besties (or rock solo) and go to a show.
Beyond fashion, I really believe alternative lifestyles are all about community. Going to shows is a way to connect with others who share my love for alternative music and culture. I had this experience going to a Misfits reunion show, and it was one of the best moments of my life. The crowd was full of fellow Latines who, like me, felt euphoric jamming in a room full of people who love the same music and styles. Growing up in Idaho, it was rare to find people who shared my interests, so being surrounded by so many like-minded people in Southern California was life-changing. Definitely go to shows; it’s such a powerful way to connect with people who really understand you.
