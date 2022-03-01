Living With Alopecia: Why Our Hair Loss Doesn’t Define Us

"I ended up homeless that year. I accepted the blame because I couldn't bear to tell them what I thought was the real cause. Now, keep in mind that alopecia areata is a genetic autoimmune disease, so despite common belief, stress is not the cause of this type of hair loss. My doctor did tell me however that certain challenging or traumatic life events can act as stressors that flip the 'on' switch for illnesses such as alopecia so long as there is genetic predisposition. A few months prior, I’d just gotten back from my first time going abroad alone. During that time, I was held against my will for more than a month. I was physically and sexually abused daily, and force fed drugs (so I guess my father wasn’t too far off, but it was neither a choice nor something I was doing currently). I would say that’s probably stressful enough to act as an 'on' switch. So I was homeless, hairless, deeply traumatized, and broke since I was robbed of most of my savings when my things were taken. I couldn’t attend class anymore, but worked a minimum wage job at a movie theater to try to slowly earn my savings back. A coworker named Taylor noticed I was in a rough spot and let me stay on their couch. Their living room became my new home base, and I finally had a chance to actually process the fact I was 19 and balding.