Elevate Your Transitional Wardrobe With AllSaints’ New Collection

Vivien Lee
Photo: courtesy of AllSaints.
Crisp leaves, cool breezes, and sweater weather — these three iconic characteristics of fall sound so lovely after a sweltering summer. Add in AllSaints' new autumn collection, Come As You Are, and you have the whole package. Unlike the brand's summer Golden Hour Collection, which had airy cotton tees and frayed denim shorts, the brand's new line features a carousel of transitional pieces to get a head start on next season's 'fits.
The Come As You Are collection brings back the thrill of fall dressing with long maxi dresses, cropped leather jackets, and sleek black booties. Don't get us started on the fuzzy, striped, and luxe cashmere sweaters. The effortless items are suitable for countless fall moments, whether you're visiting to a pumpkin patch, enjoying a chai tea latte in a park, or hanging out in a cozy cafe. The collection exudes the feeling of being free-spirited and carefree while celebrating your individuality. Plus, with free standard shipping and returns on all US orders, it's easy to try as many pieces as you'd like.
Scroll ahead to see the extensive list of must-have fall apparel. We all have a pair of scuffed-up black booties or a down-to-its-last-thread sweater that needs to be upgraded. (Tip: If you want to save a bit of moola and are new to the brand, sign up for its newsletter to receive 15% off your first order.)
Dresses

AllSaints
Mae Solanio Maxi Dress
$249.00
AllSaints
AllSaints
Lily Check Shacket Mini Dress
$229.00
AllSaints
AllSaints
Lily Denim Shacket Dress
$219.00
AllSaints
AllSaints
Olivia Leather Mini Dress
$429.00
AllSaints

Sweaters

AllSaints
Ridley Cashmere Blend Cropped Sweater
$229.00
AllSaints
AllSaints
Cole Crew Neck Sweater
$229.00
AllSaints
AllSaints
Vika Stripe Sweater
$229.00
AllSaints
AllSaints
Juela Sequin Sweater
$219.00
AllSaints

Leather Jackets

AllSaints
Balfern Leather Biker Jacket
$529.00
AllSaints
AllSaints
Dren Leather Cropped Biker Jacket
$377.10$599.00
AllSaints
AllSaints
Ayra Leather Fringed Biker Jacket
$355.50$659.00
AllSaints
AllSaints
Cargo Leather Biker Jacket
$499.00
AllSaints

Boots & Shoes

AllSaints
Alma Leather Studded Sandals
$299.00
AllSaints
AllSaints
Hayley Leather Boots
$299.00
AllSaints
AllSaints
Orlana Suede Boots
$161.10$299.00
AllSaints
AllSaints
Donita Leather Crocodile Boots
$379.00
AllSaints
