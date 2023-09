Do You Have Unpredictable Allergies? Blame Mast Cells

After three anaphylactic reactions in the space of a week, Amy, 34, was admitted to hospital where she spent two weeks being treated with a combination of nebulizers, steroids and antihistamines, before being discharged and referred to the allergy centre. But with no apparent cause for these life-threatening attacks, this referral proved less than helpful. “No one really understood what was going on, and the allergy centre was horrendous, just awful,” Amy says. “One registrar said I was just having a panic attack and it was all in my head . It was like, there’s no reason for this to be happening, so you’re obviously lying.”