Do You Have Unpredictable Allergies? Blame Mast Cells

The complexity and multi system (whole body) nature of MCAS also makes it tricky to diagnose. Of course, this isn’t helped by huge gaps in research and data on MCAS, difficulties in testing for it, and the fact that many doctors aren’t even aware of the condition yet. This may in part be down to its relatively recent discovery, but it’s hard not to wonder if the fact it predominantly affects women — who, like Amy, may find themselves dismissed as ‘hysterical’ or making it up — also plays a part.