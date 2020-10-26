It's easy to make the connection between wearing black and somber times, but you would be missing the upside: the preferred fashion palette of French editors, art directors, and New Yorkers is 1) incredibly easy for putting outfits together, particularly in a year when getting dressed feels like a real effort, and 2) nearly impossible to not look chic.
And in times like these, getting dressed to feel more prepared, more capable, or just better really does count for a lot. That's why we've partnered with Macy's to bring you a refresher on monochrome dressing that explores texture, shape, and an intentional jumbling-up of aesthetics in a way that might kickstart some more Big Ideas In Fits (and beauty — we've included some notes in that department, too). Ahead, see four creative all-black looks that celebrate fashion's most effective — and, therefore, happiest-making — outfit formula.