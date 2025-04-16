The newest Aligne launch, the bridalwear edit is more suited for the events surrounding the wedding (engagement party, bridal shower, rehearsal dinner, bachelorette, etc.) rather than the big day (though the mini would look cute at a courthouse nuptial). That said, thanks to the brand using its most popular silhouettes for the debut collection, the styles — made up of two mini dresses, a peplum top, and a blazer in a satin, white fabric — could double as summer occasion dressing pieces as well.