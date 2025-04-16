All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Ever since British brand Aligne launched in 2020, it has made a name for itself, amongst influencers and fashion insiders on both sides of the pond, for its signature waisted blazers. But while the label may have first become known for its collarless blazers and sleeveless vests — which are now available in a variety of colors and fabrications and are considered a fashion must-have by several Refinery29 editors — over the last five years, it has become a go-to for trendy denim, work and weekend essentials, and even bridal wear.
But while Aligne is ubiquitous online, it wasn't until April that the popular brand opened its first brick-and-mortar space: a New York City pop-up that will run through summer. To see what the brand has in (literal) store for spring and summer, I scanned through the newest offering. Ahead, every Aligne item worth scooping for the warm-weather season ahead.
Editor note: All the items are pictured in US Size 6.
Aligne Dresses
From boldly colored (vibrant green! bright red! Barbie pink!) party dresses with puff sleeves and bow adornments to work-appropriate denim dresses and effortless linen frocks, there's a variety of options in mini, midi, and maxi hemlines. My favorites included this light blue, drop-waist style (a big spring dress trend), which could work just as well for a weekend outing with flats as an occasion dress for a shower or a summer party with heels.
Aligne Waistcoats & Tops
Despite already owning a long-sleeve blazer and a sleeveless linen vest from the brand, I still can't get enough of Aligne's most popular top silhouette. (This explains why I walked out of the store with the above sweater and the olive-colored Leo waistcoat.) The newest drop includes knit, linen, and boucle versions of the viral Daphne style in several colorways (including the uber-popular butter yellow). Other new Aligne tops include more casual striped tees, polo shirts, and cutesy peplum blouses.
Aligne Denim
Insiders know that Aligne's denim is top-notch. Just see the following that its barrel-leg jeans have. (The style also made R29's 2024 MVP Awards list!) While the trending denim silhouette is currently available in white and khaki (seen in the photo further up), Aligne also boasts statement denim in the form of diamante jeans, a variety of jean dresses, and matching separates in the fabric that looks anything but casual at the hands of the brand.
Aligne Skirts
This skirt has pockets! I repeat: This skirt has pockets. In addition to boasting every woman's favorite skirt and dress feature, the elastic-waist midi silhouette looks just as good with the brand's signature blazers (I love the two styled with cowboy boots) as its more fanciful tops. In addition to versatile cotton styles, Aligne's skirt selection includes mini and maxi styles in summer-appropriate denim and linen.
Aligne Bottoms
It's almost linen season, and Aligne has the perfect wide-leg drawstring pants (pictured above but also available in a pistachio green). In addition to a more casual selection of bottoms — note the matching short sets! — the brand's new arrivals include workwear trousers and ponte barrel-leg
sweatpants that are perfect for travel.
Aligne Bridal
The newest Aligne launch, the bridalwear edit is more suited for the events surrounding the wedding (engagement party, bridal shower, rehearsal dinner, bachelorette, etc.) rather than the big day (though the mini would look cute at a courthouse nuptial). That said, thanks to the brand using its most popular silhouettes for the debut collection, the styles — made up of two mini dresses, a peplum top, and a blazer in a satin, white fabric — could double as summer occasion dressing pieces as well.
