Ever since British brand Aligne launched in 2020, it has made a name for itself, amongst influencers and fashion insiders on both sides of the pond, for its signature waisted blazers . But while the label may have first become known for its collarless blazers and sleeveless vests — which are now available in a variety of colors and fabrications and are considered a fashion must-have by several Refinery29 editors — over the last five years, it has become a go-to for trendy denim , work and weekend essentials, and even bridal wear