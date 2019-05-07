Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Alcohol & Culture
Diet & Nutrition
Is Your Spiked Seltzer Really "Healthy"?
by
Cory Stieg
More from Alcohol & Culture
Alcohol & Culture
How To Stop Blacking Out When You Drink Alcohol
Cory Stieg
May 7, 2019
Food & Drinks
Get Ready To Toast The Final
Game Of Thrones
Season With Themed Whiskey
Meagan Fredette
Apr 10, 2019
Hangover Cures
This Is Why You Feel Shaky When You're Hungover
Cory Stieg
Mar 29, 2019
Guide To Wine
11 Wine Memes To Make Every Type Of Wine Lover LOL
Ah, wine. So many of us are big fans of the beverage. Despite its widespread appeal, however, there are many different ways to love it. Some people take
by
Olivia Harrison
Healthy Lifestyle Tips
What To Do If Someone Is Blackout Drunk
Lucky us, Sunday March 17 is Saint Patrick's Day, which means some people are going to use the holiday as an excuse to binge-drink all weekend long. Bars
by
Cory Stieg
Free Table
Here's How To Drink For Free In Honor Of National Margarita Day
The best kind of food holiday is one that includes free drinks on a Friday. That's why we're so excited about National Margarita Day, which is happening
by
Olivia Harrison
Health Trends
Can Drinking Alcohol Get Rid Of Your Cough & Sore Throat?
Most of us have had a moment when we chose to socialize and drink despite being sick. One moment you're happy and hygge, the next you're trying to stifle
by
Cory Stieg
Healthy Lifestyle Tips
Anne Hathaway Plans To Stay Sober For The Next 18 Years
While many people are struggling through "dry January," a month-long alcohol-free journey, actress Anne Hathaway revealed she has a more ambitious goal:
by
Cory Stieg
Hangover Cures
The Hangover Foods That Will Truly Make You Feel Better
The first foods that you allow to enter your stomach the morning after drinking alcohol can either cure your hangover entirely, or absolutely wreck your
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
How To Conquer FOMA (Fear Of Missing Alcohol)
The following is an extract from Sober Curious: The Blissful Sleep, Greater Focus, Limitless Presence, and Deep Connection Awaiting Us All on the Other
by
Ruby Warrington
Beauty
The Best — & Worst — Types Of Alcohol For Your Skin
It's two weeks into January, and if you've resolved to go dry — cutting out alcohol — you might be feeling a change of heart heading into the weekend.
by
Megan Decker
Food & Drinks
Move Over Bar Carts, Pinterest Stats Point To This Wine Storage T...
We love wine — but, since we don't live in a chateau, one too many bottles has the potential to become small-space clutter rather than the prized
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Body
The Health Benefits Of Dry January, Explained
As much as the medical community has gone back and forth on whether a glass of red wine can be considered a health drink, it's definitely in agreement
by
Sara Coughlin
Food & Drinks
Expensive-Looking Bubbly That's Actually Affordable
If the clock strikes midnight on January 31st and no one pops Champagne, is it even New Year's Eve? We might not be able to fully address this timeless
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Guide To Wine
The Best Under $12 Wines To Bring To A New Year's Eve Party,...
The holiday season is all about celebrating, and what better way is there to celebrate than by raising a glass of wine or bubbly? This year, give yourself
by
Olivia Harrison
Work & Money
What If Women Built The World?
You know how the song goes: This is a man’s world. The adage is especially true in the physical world we inhabit daily. “The world has been designed
by
Bourree Lam
Shopping
Stylish Booze Gifts For The Most Spirited Hosts
If there's ever a time to help a friend up their amateur bartending games, it's during the holidays. This feast and family-filled season opens up a whole
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
11 Crowd-Pleasing Wines To Order Online — According To An Expert
Since ordering wine online can feel like more of a gamble than buying in-store with friendly assistance, we consulted a wine expert for virtual guidance.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Holiday
Aldi's Wine & Cheese Advent Calendars Are Available Today
Update: The countdown to the countdown is over. Today, Aldi will begin selling Wine Advent Calendars at its U.S. locations for the first time. The boozy
by
Olivia Harrison
Food Trends
With Young People Drinking Less, Are Booze-Free Bars The Future O...
It’s 7:30 p.m. on a Wednesday night in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The typical cool-kid crowd that defines this neighborhood is jammed into a narrow bar
by
Cait Munro
Healthy Lifestyle Tips
How To Party All Night If You're Basically A Grandma
If you're here reading this story, there's a good chance you have plans to get lit tonight. Maybe you RSVP'd yes to too many parties and now are trying to
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Jamie Lee Curtis Opened Up About Her 10-Year Struggle With Opioid...
In a new interview with People, actress Jamie Lee Curtis discussed her past opioid addiction, which began in 1989 after she was prescribed painkillers for
by
Cory Stieg
Hangover Cures
How To Sober Up Fast When You're Already Drunk
You ripped tequila shots at a pregame and now have to talk to your parents on the phone. You ran into one of your professors after an epic tailgate. You
by
Cory Stieg
Food & Drinks
Princess Eugenie Had A True Millennial Royal Wedding Reception, T...
Royals, they’re really just like us. Even when they throw star-studded weddings in storied castles with a red velvet cake designed to feed 850 guests.
by
Meagan Fredette
royal wedding
Why Tequila Will Flow More Freely Than Champagne At Princess Euge...
Ordinarily at wedding receptions, guests toast the bride and groom with flutes full of bubbly — but Princess Eugenie's upcoming royal wedding to Jack
by
Olivia Harrison
Relationships
What
A Star Is Born
Gets Right About Addiction & Relatio...
Warning: This story contains spoilers for the movie, A Star Is Born. If you've seen the trailer for the new movie A Star Is Born, you know that addiction
by
Cory Stieg
Health News
The Government Is Finally Trying To Stop The Vaping "Epidemic"
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is cracking down on e-cigarette companies in order to stop e-cig sales and use among teens, according to a lengthy
by
Cory Stieg
Pop Culture
How The Women In Ben Affleck’s Life Are Crucial To His Recovery
Ben Affleck is again seeking treatment for alcohol addiction, and the women in his life have been crucial to supporting him on his road to recovery.
by
Anna Millard
Alcohol & Culture
Quick Reminder That Drinking Alcohol Isn't Good For You
On Thursday, a buzzkill review was published in the medical journal The Lancet stating that, get this, drinking alcohol is bad for you, and drinking no
by
Cory Stieg
Guide To Wine
A Wine Expert Shares The Best, Most Surprising Things To Sip This...
We swap our wardrobes according to seasons and the same goes with our wine: whites in spring, rosés in summer, and reds all fall through winter. Just as
by
Elizabeth Buxton
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted