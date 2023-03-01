While we support planning ahead when it comes to your event looks, Alamour The Label is also good for anyone panic-shopping for that gala you really meant to get a dress for last month. Although the brand is located in Brisbane, Australia, you can expect to receive your show-stopping gown within three to five business days after it's shipped. And while it's not exactly a budget buy (most dresses cost anywhere between $300 to $470), it fills a much-needed gap of quality dresses gowns that aren't all the way up at runway designer prices.