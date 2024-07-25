Looking For The Right Airport Outfit? There Isn’t One

Instead of aiming to look the part for the airport — and buying new outfits unnecessarily — try to seek out useful tips instead. Kirsty Glenne, managing director at heritage British travel brand Antler says comfort is always the priority. “There are small tweaks you can make to elevate a comfy outfit. I love sets with loose silhouettes, which can easily be layered up or down depending on the climates you’re travelling between. Always make sure you have a warm jumper in your hand luggage as planes often get quite chilly,” Glenne says. “I also like to pack some athleisure wear for longer haul journeys — they’re great for wearing on the plane when you don’t want to feel restricted.”