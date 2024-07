Looking For The Right Airport Outfit? There Isn’t One

When I asked my colleagues about airport fashion trends, most said they opt for comfort rather than trends, considering more relevant factors like the length of flights and purpose of their trips. Our fashion director Irina Grechko said that her airport outfits depend on whether she’s going on a work trip and meeting people right when she lands (more curated) versus on a personal holiday (more casual). Personally, I like to dress comfortably and practically with yoga pants, t-shirts, sweaters and my everyday jewellery stack to avoid tangling en route. As I write this however, I am en route to a work trip in Berlin, so I’ve dressed up slightly, with an airy maxi skirt, graphic tee, leather jacket and sneakers — all of which I will repurpose during my trip