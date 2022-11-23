AirPods quickly went from a weird novelty item (were people really going to be able to keep track of those little wireless buds?) to a tech must-have. They're so covetable that they're rarely marked down, making Black Friday the time to finally invest in a pair or upgrade. While Apple will be running its own promotion starting November 25, it's not necessarily the best deal to be found. That's because the Apple deal is a cash-back offer that gets you a $75 gift card. It's handy if you have some other Apple goodies on your wishlist, but if you simply want to save on AirPods, you'll have to look elsewhere. Big-box retailers, in particular, are a great place to go for savings since they often offer the deepest deals on most-wanted tech to get people in the doors. But because of their "doorbuster" status, some of these sales are going fast, including under-$100 pricing on second-generation AirPods. We'll continue to check for the best discounts and prices, but you can read on to see the best Black Friday AirPod deals you can shop now at retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Amazon.
Advertisement
Best AirPods (2nd Generation) Black Friday Deals
The baseline AirPods may be the least expensive, but that doesn't mean they're less desirable. They only have slightly less battery life than the more expensive models (five hours compared to six) and aren't water resistant, but they still provide hours of wireless listening, chatting, and more. If you haven't had AirPods before, it's also a good model to start with since it's the best value.
Best AirPods (3rd Generation) Black Friday Deals
The third-generation AirPods are new enough that not even Black Friday is getting the price to go down. That said, you can currently find them marked down 6% (or $10) at select retailers, and get $30 off at Sam's Club if you are a member.
Advertisement
Best AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Black Friday Deals
AirPods Pro are made with soft silicone tips for the most immersive sound and comfortable fit. They also have sound-canceling capabilities and can charge wirelessly with the same charger as your Apple Watch.
Best AirPods Max Black Friday Deals
While the AirPods Max are currently the most expensive headphones Apple makes, they are also selling out fast. Already gone from Amazon's e-shelves, you can still nab them at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target for $100 off.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.