When summer weather reaches its hottest peak, all we want to do (apart from existing inside next to an AC) is lounge by a pool. We can see it now: a fruity drink sweating in our hands, a bucket hat casting shade atop our heads, our toes dipping down into the cool water...of an inflatable pool. If you, too, are lacking in the backyard-body-of-water department, then allow us to grant you access to your very own home with your very own private watering hole — via this grouping of Airbnb rentals with pools.
We combed the site in search of the best swimming-equipped listings scattered across the country — the summer availability (last time we checked) includes everything from a desert oasis in Palm Springs to a dreamy PNW pool house in Portland. Without further fanfare, grab your favorite tube of sunscreen, pack your coolest pool floats, and plan a trip to one of Airbnb's bikini-friendly destinations. Be warned: these properties are booking up faster than you can say “Marco Polo”.
