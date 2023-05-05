Airbnb’s New Feature Is A Major Step For Affordable Travel

You will be staying with someone who knows the destination well, and is, in most cases, very friendly since they have signed up to hosting responsibilities in the first place. (If you are concerned about comfort, checking out the reviews can also give you an idea of past guests' interactions with the hosts.) The locations of these occupied residences are also more likely to be in up-and-coming hotspots that will actually give you an authentic travel experience. Have we mentioned the possibility of meeting the owners' cute pets while you're exploring the world?