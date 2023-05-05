Airbnb’s New Feature Is A Major Step For Affordable Travel

There's no denying that in its 15 years of existence, Airbnb has forever upended the travel industry — and how we approach finding a place to stay. While the booking platform has made finding accommodation easier and more affordable, some of the guest experience has become more cookie-cutter compared to its early days, which was more like being a paid house guest in someone's actual home. Many of the Airbnbs you encounter today are operated by a management company with seamless check-in systems and automated messaging. You're very likely to spend the whole vacation without ever meeting the host.
Now, the online travel giant has decided to go back to its roots by rolling out Airbnb Rooms, a filter that allows you to quickly locate properties where the hosts also live on-site. Here's why this is great news: staying in a room within a shared space is often a lot more affordable than hotels, which bodes well for solo travelers and couples. The add-on fees are considerably lower than full-property Airbnb rentals.
You will be staying with someone who knows the destination well, and is, in most cases, very friendly since they have signed up to hosting responsibilities in the first place. (If you are concerned about comfort, checking out the reviews can also give you an idea of past guests' interactions with the hosts.) The locations of these occupied residences are also more likely to be in up-and-coming hotspots that will actually give you an authentic travel experience. Have we mentioned the possibility of meeting the owners' cute pets while you're exploring the world?
To help you make full use of this new feature, we have rounded up the most wanderlust-inspiring rooms in Airbnbs around the world. From waterfront houses to sleek city-center apartments, here's to making travel memories you'll never forget.
