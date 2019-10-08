These 10 Animal Experiences On Airbnb Will Totally Melt Your Heart

Remember the days when Airbnb was simply a way to rent out local rooms to festival goers and conference attendees circa 2008? Neither do we, considering the vacation rental company has become our all-access pass to adventures across the globe. Where else can we both unlock our childhood fantasies of staying in an actual treehouse and book a night at the Downton Abbey castle to fulfill our adulthood dreams of being in a British period drama? Just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, the company has now introduced its greatest development of all: Animal Experiences.
If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to kayak with corgis (just us?) or trek through a magical forest alongside alpacas, Airbnb is your key to unlocking the animal kingdom. We’ve already searched across continents and from beaches to mountaintops to bring you the site’s selection of must-see rentals that double as sanctuaries, redefining the meaning of a dream vacation with the help of llamas, horses, goats, potbelly pigs, and more. Now, you can get even closer to over 300 species and creatures and meet the conservationists, biologists, and farmers who care for them through Airbnb’s dedicated experiences platform. Plus, while you’re sipping tea with naughty sheep (it’s a thing) or hugging rescued farm animals (yes please!), you could feel good knowing you're doing so responsibly. All of Airbnb's Animal Experiences are made possible in partnership with the World Animal Protection, an international welfare organization committed to creating a world free from animal cruelty.
So whether it's on land, in water, or in the sky, there are hundreds of animal adventures inviting you to get in touch with your wild side — or simply to meditate with some goats if that’s more your style. We’ve narrowed it down to the top ten experiences we can’t wait to try, and while there are no tourist traps ahead, we have to warn you: this roundup may contain images causing you to become overwhelmed with cuteness.
