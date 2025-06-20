The first thing that struck me was how quickly you can be inundated with information — information that it would take several weeks of therapy to receive. While ChatGPT did tell me it wasn’t a licensed therapist and that if I’m in crisis I should seek out a mental health professional, in the same breath it reassured me that it can “definitely provide a supportive, nonjudgmental space to talk through things”. It also said it could offer CBT-based support, which in the UK is the bog standard form of therapy people get when they go to the GP. I was pretty surprised to then see, within a few minutes of using the chat, that it offered to help me work through “deeper issues happening since childhood”. I had asked hypothetical questions to see its response, some of which centred on family. A CBT practitioner will often tell you this form of therapy isn’t the best suited to deep work (I know, because I’ve been told this first-hand numerous times, and the therapists I’ve interviewed for this piece agree), because CBT typically isn’t designed for long-term deep unpicking. A lengthier, costlier form of therapy is better suited, and with good reason.