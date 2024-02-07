In the entertainment world, those implications can’t be understated, particularly when it comes to the ongoing struggle for equity. One of the foremost concerns that many of the experts in the Pew Research survey shared was that developments in AI will likely lead to significant job losses, and for Hollywood, the thought of the overutilization of technology further undermining the hard efforts of marginalized people is especially unnerving. Professionals in the industry who find themselves underrepresented are already fighting an uphill battle with the old guard, desperately trying to prove that their presence and their work are marketable to mass audiences. With AI in the picture, the rat race only gets harder to run — and more impossible to win. Just think of those odds if you happen to be a woman, Black, dark-skinned, fat, queer, or disabled. Think of those odds if you happen to identify with several of those categories.