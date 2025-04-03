Vanessa, 36, and Cyan, 22, both from London, also haven’t let an age gap affect their closeness. The best friends, who agree they “share one brain” given how in sync they are, met through work three years ago. Cyan was Vanessa’s temporary assistant when she was unwell and needed extra support. When the working relationship ended, a true friendship was born. “We started video calling daily to lock in together,” Vanessa says, meaning that for six hours a day they would have productive virtual sessions together (not necessarily talking, but being there in the background) to hold each other accountable to their goals, personal and professional. “That’s a big part of our friendship,” she says. “We’re always pushing each other forward and don’t judge each other for anything.” They then started gyming together most days, and now they party and travel together, too, having gone to Abu Dhabi twice, Ibiza and Lisbon in the last year.