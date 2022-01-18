Growing up in the suburbs of Detroit, Bianca Kea was acutely aware that outside of her family, there were no other Afro-Latinxs that looked like her. No one she could relate to or look up to. But that all changed when she moved to New York City.
“Moving to New York City was such an eye-opening experience,” she recalls. “And it was the first time somebody actually identified me as Afro-Latina — I had never heard the term before, and I was able to learn about my heritage, my history as an Afro-Mexicana.”
Her experience — the realization and recognition of being Afro-Latina, of being both Black and Mexican, and not feeling like she had to choose one or the other — led to her launching Yo Soy AfroLatina, an online platform and lifestyle brand that celebrates “Afro-Latinidad in the Americas and validates our hermanas’ experience.” It was born out of not seeing herself represented and wanting to create something that would not only make an impact on the culture, but also cultivate a community. “We all have different experiences — we’re not a monolith — and it’s important for people to understand what it means to be at the intersection of two beautiful cultures,” Kea says. “I hope we’re able to break down stereotypes, empower people, and allow them to be Afro-Latina. Just be yourself.”
Advertisement
That’s why Refinery29 is partnering with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple to produce Valiente Y Fuerte — a video campaign designed to amplify the voices of Latinx creatives like Kea who inspire us every day. Watch the video above for more information about Yo Soy AfroLatina — and how Kea is turning her passion into a legacy.
Please Drink Responsibly.
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | Nutrition
Whiskey Specialty, 35% Alc. by Vol. (70 proof.) Jack Daniel Distillery, Lynchburg, Tennessee. Jack Daniel's is a registered trademark. ©️2021 Jack Daniel's. All rights reserved. To find out more about responsible consumption, visit Responsibility.org and OurThinkingAboutDrinking.com. All other trademarks and trade names are properties of their respective owners. Please do not share or forward this content with anyone under the legal drinking age.
Advertisement