From running around breathless playing tag during recess to scurrying through huge crowds of people for your first grown-up job, one thing has remained the same – there’s a near-eternal need for a solid pair of sneaks to carry you through all the phases of life. And when it comes to the perfect kicks, we all run (!) through that mental checklist of must-have qualities we require in order to lace up and go. The ideal sporty footwear is stylish, comfy, and most importantly, will stand the test of time. There are a handful of sneakers that fall into this eternally-cool bucket: the New Balance “dad” shoe, a pair of checkerboard-print Vans, Nike’s streamlined Court Vision low-top, and anything emblazoned with Adidas’ three stripes.
While sneakers of all stripes are like cart candy to us, our wallets would seriously suffer if we went around snapping up every pair out there. Our not-so-secret destination for a host of these trainers at discounted prices? DSW, the reliable big-box discount shop that boasts a host of styles from across the footwear spectrum — and their selection of perennially stylish tennis shoes at low-top prices is one of the retailer’s greatest strengths. If you are on the hunt for a new pair of old-school kicks at sub-retail prices, we went ahead and rummaged through the digital isles to find the coolest shoes for you. Ahead, a set of classic sneaker styles you'll want to get your hands on — and feet in — ASAP.
Vans Filmore High-Top Sneaker, $74.99
The Vans shoe brand has a deep-rooted connection with the skateboarding and rock music communities. Although the SK-8 style was originally introduced in 1978, the Filmore silhouette has become a timeless staple for skaters and non-skaters alike. This checkerboard pair is neutral yet fully on-trend.
Nike Court Vision Low Sneaker, $69.99
If you love the look of crisp white Nike Air Force Ones but feel they’re too bulky for your stylistic sensibilities, Nike’s Court Vision low-top might be the answer. Inspired by retro tennis shoe styles, these streamlined shoes boast a retro flair with modern technological advances. They’re also a bit more affordable than their basketball-inspired counterparts, at a $65 per pair. (Be aware that some say this shoe runs a bit on the larger end.)
Adidas Retrorun Sneaker, $59.99
These running-inspired kicks include nods to vintage styles of the past in their sleek and seamless design. They feature extra cushioning and grip to easily support the wearer in any activity, from a leisurely stroll to a run around the neighborhood with no interruption.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Ox Platform Sneaker, $64.99
Converse launched the Chuck Taylor shoe style in 1922. Since then, it‘s been endlessly customized through trendy collaborations, changes to sole height, countless patterns, and endless colorways. Right now, our pick is the high-platform silhouette — they’re having a big moment.
New Balance 996 V2 Sneaker, $89.99
Grandpa sneakers like New Balance’s classic 996 V2 have been all the rage as of late – and for good reason. They're designed with comfort in mind, but can be worn to walk many miles during an inspirational summer vacation or just a trek through a tough workday. The neutral hue makes it ideal for matching, and the subtle houndstooth will adds an attractively bookish touch.
Puma Graviton PRO Running Shoe, $59.99
Much like its namesake — an elegantly beautiful, wild feline — Puma has been producing attractive sporty shoes since 1948. You can count on this brand for uncomplicated styles in unique silhouettes. For a running shoe, the Graviton sneakers are at an incredibly reasonable price point.
Saucony Hornet Sneaker, $59.99
Saucony was started back in 1898. Since then a team of high-quality shoemakers has been churning out quality designs that are well-liked and very well priced. The hornets are a Saucony classic shoe style and have been a favorite in the sneaker world for decades. This neutral-hued pair can go with just about anything, but check out DSW's wide range of color options as well.
Reebok Club MEMT Sneaker, $59.99
The Reebok Memt sneaker exudes old-school sporty style while still giving off a modern-day flair. Pair this with a creamy-colored outfit for a monochromatic look that turns heads.
Gola Boston 78 Sneaker, $94.99
The Gola Boston 78 Sneaker was originally launched in 1978. Its design was influenced by runners and created as the perfect training shoe. While the shoe has an indisputable authentic vibe, it does come in many colorways making customization easier than ever.