12 Cute & Cozy Plus Size Sweaters That Are All Under $50

However, there are options out there — and more of them come in inclusive sizes than ever before. It’s worth mentioning, though, that sweaters that are less than $50 may not always leave you with the thickest, warmest fabrics and knits. The plus side? These often work as the best transitional pieces in a wardrobe, working from fall to winter to early spring. Plus, if a sweater isn’t super thick, it doesn’t mean it’s not cozy; it just makes it that much better for layering under a fluffy teddy bear coat or leather jacket. Whether you’re into neutral sweaters or animal print statement pieces, it’s worth stocking up on a few this season. And honestly? Anything that looks and feels just as good with sweatpants at home as it does with a midi skirt out on the town is a good investment for any season.