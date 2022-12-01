Thoughtful Under-$50 Beauty Gifts That Say, “You’re Doing Amazing, Sweetie”

It's easy to get swept up during the holiday season: elaborate meals to prepare, parties to attend (and buy new outfits for), cards to sign, lists to check. Sometimes, it seems that there's so much to do that it goes by in a flash, and suddenly, it's January. So, when it comes to buying gifts for the special people in your life, the quickest solution (and we're all guilty of this) has been to just buy gift cards in bulk.