This Tiny Device Makes My Home Smell Amazing 24/7 — & It’s 40% Off For Black Friday

While visitors to my home may describe my personal decorating style as "unusual" or "macabre" or, as they run out the door, "a scourge on humanity," I'm actually quite particular when it comes to my interior decor. I was pleasantly surprised by the Aera diffuser 's sleek aesthetic — it's just about six inches wide, minimalist in design, and can fit in with practically any type of decor without looking too obnoxious. Have a bunch of barn doors and big, rusty stars hanging on the walls of your home? Get an Aera. Have a space so icy and weird Kim Kardashian is beating down your door to learn your secrets? The Aera diffuser won't look out of place. Have no particular design aesthetic but don't want something that looks like a misshapen plastic flower sticking out of your wall or adorning your countertop? Aera's got you covered. Even the bottles the scents come in — which do have bright logos and designs on them — are almost entirely covered when in use, leaving only the sleek silver top visible.