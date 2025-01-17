Occupation: Advertising creative

Industry: Media

Age: 41

Location: New York

Salary: $103,000

Assets: Roth IRA: $5,150.38; high yield savings: $12,000; savings: $3,200; checking: $2,000; 401(k): $63,622.70; HSA: $4,271

Debt: $500 credit card balance.

Paycheck amount (2x month): $2,577.40

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: $2,250

Wi-fi: $60

Phone: $75

Verizon: $60

LinkedIn Premium: $30

CHANI app: $11

Netflix: $7.61

Amazon Prime: $15

Adobe: $32.65

Duotrope: $5

Literary Hub: $5

NYT: $18.34

Okocat: $23.74 (pellet litter).



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. My parents did not go to college and struggled financially — they saw college as the way to upward mobility, particularly my mother. As a result, I took out student loans at age 18 to attend a private university. They were only forgiven last year.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My role growing up was to excel in school, which is important but not the whole picture. I believe that financial literacy education should play a bigger part in public education — both at school and at home.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I babysat, tutored and worked as a camp counselor all through high school, partially for spending money but also to build up my college applications.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I grew up lower-middle class in an affluent suburb. My parents did what they could to set me and my sibling up for a better life, but money was always a large concern for them — and often a source of discord. I was always aware of how much things cost, and spending caused feelings of worry and guilt.



Do you worry about money now?

Like many living in an expensive city, I’m cognizant of needing to save more. I’m probably behind for my age, financially, but I’m cautiously optimistic about my ability to continue building financial security and earning power.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself when I graduated from college at 22. Any financial safety net I may or may not have would be of my own making.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

No, I’ve been working to improve my knowledge of investing, including ideas for generating passive income, but it’s really in the beginning stages. I haven’t inherited any income but I’m open to it if Martha Stewart would like to claim me as a dependent.