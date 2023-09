When lingerie brand Adore Me launched in 2011, the intimates space looked vastly different. Retailers like Victoria’s Secret had the marketplace cornered with expensive bras , limited sizes, and frequently dejecting shopping experiences. Not to mention, their catalogs were full of models who in no way represented the “average” body. Adore Me founder Morgan Hermand-Waiche saw a need for a more inclusive brand and decided to take intimate apparel online. The goal: Allow shoppers to buy underwear without ever setting foot in a store.Adore Me’s first order of business was to release way more inclusive sizes for plus-size and larger-chested folks, carrying up to 77 sizes — an unheard-of offering at the time. “That's how, in 2013, Adore Me became the first intimates brand to offer plus sizes across all of its different categories,” Ranjan Roy, Adore Me's VP of strategy tells me, of its 30- to 46-inch bands, A through I cups, and sizes that extend up to 4X.I wanted to check out Adore Me's precise sizing for myself. When I put my measurements into its bra-size calculator, I learned my size is 36A — a shock considering I've been wearing a 34D. But I tried two unlined 36A bras — the sexier-than-I’m-used-to Cinthia and the fuller-coverage Noraeen — and they both cradled and supported my boobs, giving them a little lift in all the right ways.Adore Me's affinity for all things sexy, flirty, lacy, colorful, and playful also sets it apart. “While all these other brands are taking themselves so seriously, our bras are a reminder that people are buying intimate apparel because it's fun and enjoyable," says Roy. Ahead, get to know some of the brand’s best-selling, size-inclusive styles. Your boobs will thank you.