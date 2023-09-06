When lingerie brand Adore Me launched in 2011, the intimates space looked vastly different. Retailers like Victoria’s Secret had the marketplace cornered with expensive bras, limited sizes, and frequently dejecting shopping experiences. Not to mention, their catalogs were full of models who in no way represented the “average” body. Adore Me founder Morgan Hermand-Waiche saw a need for a more inclusive brand and decided to take intimate apparel online. The goal: Allow shoppers to buy underwear without ever setting foot in a store.
Adore Me’s first order of business was to release way more inclusive sizes for plus-size and larger-chested folks, carrying up to 77 sizes — an unheard-of offering at the time. “That's how, in 2013, Adore Me became the first intimates brand to offer plus sizes across all of its different categories,” Ranjan Roy, Adore Me's VP of strategy tells me, of its 30- to 46-inch bands, A through I cups, and sizes that extend up to 4X.
I wanted to check out Adore Me's precise sizing for myself. When I put my measurements into its bra-size calculator, I learned my size is 36A — a shock considering I've been wearing a 34D. But I tried two unlined 36A bras — the sexier-than-I’m-used-to Cinthia and the fuller-coverage Noraeen — and they both cradled and supported my boobs, giving them a little lift in all the right ways.
Adore Me's affinity for all things sexy, flirty, lacy, colorful, and playful also sets it apart. “While all these other brands are taking themselves so seriously, our bras are a reminder that people are buying intimate apparel because it's fun and enjoyable," says Roy. Ahead, get to know some of the brand’s best-selling, size-inclusive styles. Your boobs will thank you.
Adore Me’s first order of business was to release way more inclusive sizes for plus-size and larger-chested folks, carrying up to 77 sizes — an unheard-of offering at the time. “That's how, in 2013, Adore Me became the first intimates brand to offer plus sizes across all of its different categories,” Ranjan Roy, Adore Me's VP of strategy tells me, of its 30- to 46-inch bands, A through I cups, and sizes that extend up to 4X.
I wanted to check out Adore Me's precise sizing for myself. When I put my measurements into its bra-size calculator, I learned my size is 36A — a shock considering I've been wearing a 34D. But I tried two unlined 36A bras — the sexier-than-I’m-used-to Cinthia and the fuller-coverage Noraeen — and they both cradled and supported my boobs, giving them a little lift in all the right ways.
Adore Me's affinity for all things sexy, flirty, lacy, colorful, and playful also sets it apart. “While all these other brands are taking themselves so seriously, our bras are a reminder that people are buying intimate apparel because it's fun and enjoyable," says Roy. Ahead, get to know some of the brand’s best-selling, size-inclusive styles. Your boobs will thank you.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Adore Me Bras
This “Adore Me Cares” logo is stamped on any product that is fully sustainable. Fun fact: Adore Me is the first lingerie label to receive a B-Corp certification for its commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.
This sheer, unlined balconette, which goes up to size 46DDD, is proof that a larger bust does not need padded cups for support.
This cute number is obviously perfect for Valentine’s Day, but we recommend wearing these adorable hearts on your
sleeve boobs year-round.
Chances are you won’t be finding these kinds of delicate, corset-inspired details on other underwire bras.
Believe it or not, this bra had its 15 minutes of fame in Jily when a 36G-sized audience member threw hers at Drake while he performed on stage. (According to the New York Post, even Drake was impressed with the extended size.)
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.