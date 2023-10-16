In a digital age where creators are constantly pushing their creative bounds and striving to produce engaging content for their audience, the ultimate goal is for their work to be of high quality. Adobe Creative Cloud has played an instrumental role for many as the software includes a variety of comprehensive tools to choose from, like Lightroom, Premiere Pro, and Adobe Express. Content creators are able to transform their ideas into reality over time and elevate the quality of their work. This past week, I attended the Adobe Max conference in Los Angeles, and I was able to personally experience how Adobe Creative Cloud empowers creators to refine their skills, enhance their content, and simplify the distribution of their work.
In previous years when virtually attending the Adobe Max event, I prioritized sessions that spoke to the needs of my former role as a social media strategist. One thought that always crossed my mind was the ability to streamline and house the content I produced within Photoshop and Premiere. Adobe Express, formerly known as Adobe Spark, brings together all the capabilities in Adobe to service not only creators but social marketers and everyday people who use Adobe Creative Cloud in some capacity. During his keynote, Adobe’s Chief Strategy Officer of Emerging Products Scott Belsky said, “Express is great for creatives to be able to collaborate with others on their team while keeping up with the demand of their work.” During his demo, attendees were able to see how artists established their brand style and how those styles were passed along through collaboration and distribution for marketing purposes.
Courtney Quinn, a fashion content creator, has found Adobe Creative Cloud particularly useful in her editing process. “Sometimes when I shoot my content, it may be in unforgiving settings, so I rely on Lightroom to bring my content up to my standard – it must be colorful, crisp, and clear,” Quinn shared in a conversation with Refinery29 Unbothered. “Adobe Express is so easy to use that everyone can use it, and it has been helpful for creating Instagram stories and branded content. I’m able to stay consistent with my content and workflow.”
It’s exciting that once your creations are done in Express, you’re able to schedule them to post automatically across numerous social media platforms such as Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin, and, newly, TikTok. This is truly a game changer as it minimizes the need for multiple subscriptions to various editing and content management apps. Express users will be able to create custom templates to maintain consistent branding and enhance their credibility in brand imaging. They can also access templates created for presentations and designs and plug in their already existing designs from Photoshop and Illustrator. It’s accessible for any experience level, too; if you’re just starting out, Adobe Express offers user-friendly editing tools for simpler video productions.
While at the conference also uncovered the secret to how creators get their images to look so crisp and high quality: Adobe Lightroom. Many creators use Lightroom when editing and are able to create a unique aesthetic for their imagery on their respective social platforms. Some of the new features that Lightroom offers made me sit up in my seat — namely the newly launched AI masking software, which allows users to remove and add objects, clothing, backgrounds, people, and more. To be honest, AI isn’t featured in many of the Adobe products, and I didn’t have a lot of knowledge on its many capabilities, so prior to attending the conference, I wasn't too sure about AI. However, during the sessions and keynote speeches, I was able to learn more about how the use of AI is mainly to help us create more — not take away from the creative process. I got to have a 1:1 session with an Adobe Photoshop expert who walked me through the AI-generating tool before giving me the opportunity to play around with the tool on my own. I was able to extend my background and swap out objects as I saw fit. Though I am more of a video creator, it was still pretty cool to learn about these tools, because they inspired me to try something new for my own personal content.
Adobe Creative Cloud remains an important software for creators to harness their capabilities and transform their visions into reality. All these tools are useful no matter what stage you are in your creator journey. For the next piece of content and art you make, give these tools a try — your work will thank you.