Day Four

10 a.m. — I am still in bed when my brother FaceTimes me and berates me for still being in bed! Rude!! I call my mom after then I change for the gym, fill my water, eat a granola bar, and head out.12 p.m. — I am so happy I got the Peloton app. It actually makes me want to work out! I have such a hard time staying focused at the gym so I am proud of myself for going as much as I am right now. I gained a lot of weight between COVID lockdown and going on antidepressants so I am trying to at least build up the stamina I lost over the last few years. I am going to hiking with my brother in a few weeks and I am afraid I won't be able to keep up.1 p.m. — I am once again, antsy at home. I try to call my mom again but she is at brunch. I decide to go to Starbucks and get an iced venti blonde latte and the gouda, bacon, and egg sandwich. I have a couple of dollars on my Starbucks app and put the rest on my debit card.3 p.m. — I spend the rest of the afternoon cleaning my room, vacuuming, and getting myself mentally prepared for the week. I want to make overnight oats this week instead of yogurt parfaits so I run to the store to pick up oat milk, bananas, and blackberries, and sneakily get Reese's cupcakes too. It's $10 and EBT covers it.6 p.m. — I make three chia seed and oat overnight oats for the beginning of the week. It makes me happy to know I won't have to worry about it in the morning. I go ahead and brew my coffee to put in the fridge overnight and decide I want to prep some lunches too. I make a sheet pan of roasted chicken sausage, broccoli, and yellow squash and make white rice to go with it. I eat one serving for dinner and put the rest in containers for lunches. I clean up, fold my laundry, and head upstairs for the night. I do not put the laundry away and know it will live in the hamper for a few days.9 p.m. — I lose track of time on my phone. I take a quick shower, do my skin care (yay for me!), and cuddle up in bed. There is a rumor going around that Taylor may announce something at the end of her show tonight so I stay up and of course, nothing happens. I go to bed at 11:45, knowing it'll be hard to get up tomorrow.