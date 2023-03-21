R29 Editors Tried Adidas’ New Spring-Ready Workout Sets

It’s time to throw on cute workout clothes, start moving our bodies, and feel those happy endorphins! Whether you dabble in yoga or Pilates, speed walking or running, or HIIT workouts or weight lifting, you likely have a pair of standard black leggings that you exercise in. But we’re done with the days of boring workout clothes, especially since there are so many exciting and colorful options out there to help us feel extra confident in.
Adidas has released new Techfit training pieces that are as colorful as they are comfortable and practical. The Techfit Control technology creates a sleek look and a compressive feel all while supporting your muscles for an optimal workout. These pieces also have Aeroready technology to wick away moisture and are made from recycled materials to help cut back on plastic waste.
The Techfit training line includes several pieces, from crop tops to sports bras to shorts in spring-ready colorways like Silver Sage, Earth Strata, and Victory Blue. Some of us on the R29 Shopping team tested out a couple of the core styles — the Techfit Colorblock Crop Tank Top and the Techfit Colorblock 7/8 Leggings. Read on to see how we rate the fit and comfort of this Adidas set for working out and lounging around. And through March 27, you can enjoy these new styles at 20% off during Adidas’ spring sale when you add promo code SPRING at checkout.
Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
"Introducing my most colorful workout 'fit: Adidas's Techfit tank top and leggings set. First, the silver-green shade is that perfect pastel and pigmented balance between being neutral enough not to attract attention at the gym, but still a stylish option from my usual random top and black leggings. I felt comfortable enough to throw a loose button-down on top and pick up my matcha latte after a workout.
Second, when it came to the crop tank top, it was incredibly easy to pull on and was extremely lightweight. I half-expected it to be like my other workout tanks, where it's suction-cupping tight, and compression is the main focus. The thin, airy material could also be why it's a bit see-through. Although the bottoms were a tad bit tighter, both pieces were breathable, and I could easily move. If you're searching for an airy workout set for light to moderate activity, this is for you!"
Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"I’ve been slowly collecting cute activewear pieces that’ll get me motivated to work out and make me confident while doing it. However, I didn't have any matching workout sets, so I was really excited to try out this Adidas set and update my collection. Based on Adidas' size chart, it suggested that I order an XL in both pieces. However, the top wound up swimming on me, and I prefer a really tight, held-in fit from my workout bottoms, so I reordered both pieces in large. These fit much better, so I’d recommend sizing down if you desire a compressed fit.
I chose the Earth Strata colorway, and I’m happy that I did because the cropped tank top and compression leggings are just so pretty. And as you can see, the back of the pieces are my favorite parts. I love the colorblocked racerback and the flattering three-toned bottoms.
I appreciate how snug the elastic waistband of the leggings is along with the nearly invisible pockets. Silky leggings tend to slide down on me, so while I had to hike these thin leggings up a couple of times throughout my at-home workout, they didn’t slip as much as I expected. I needed to wear a sports bra under the crop top during my workout. Afterward, I found myself lounging around the house in the top all day because of how comfortable and breezy it is. I'm excited to eventually take this Adidas workout set out of my home and into the gym!"
Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"First off, this set makes me feel so stylish — I’m obsessed with the sage green. In terms of sizing, I found that the top ran a little large, while the leggings were a bit tight. If you’re in between sizes for bottoms, I’d recommend going up a size. That said, I love the super high rise and thick, elastic waistband. It has the Sporty Spice aesthetic but is also great for not riding down while you’re actually working out. The fabric is pretty smooth and spandex-y, making it great at sweat-wicking, too.
All in all, this set is super-cute for everything from running errands to working out (I wore a sports bra underneath for extra support while running). It definitely passes the vibe check."
