Adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria Offers A High-Fashion Take On Sportswear Classics

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Sports and fashion have a rich shared history — one that’s about to get even deeper with the new Adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria spring/summer 2025 collection.
The first of two planned drops from the line hits shelves (and online carts) on May 8, and blends Adidas’ sporty streetwear aesthetic with Chavarria’s bold style. That means pieces with tailored lines, oversized silhouettes, and meaningful motifs, like the embroidered red roses the Mexican American designer often uses in his designs.
Of particular note from the drop is Chavarria’s take on the Adidas Jabbar sneaker, an archival style first created for legendary basketball player Kareem Abdul Jabbar in 1978. Chavarria offers two new spins on the shoe: the Jabbar Dress, a slim leather sneaker with a pointed toe that’s available in monochromatic black or cream, and the Jabbar Low, a slightly chunkier low-top with a large, off-kilter, fold-over tongue that comes in Chavarria's signature black-and-red color combo.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Alongside the sneakers, the first Adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria SS25 release includes a range of sporty apparel, including a roomy black-and-red track jacket with the classic Adidas stripes, matching trackpants, and a baggy sweatshirt that borrow the colors of the Mexican flag and boasts the word “Chicano” etched across the front in the Old English-style font that Chavarria also regularly uses in his work.
shop 4 products
This collaboration has been anticipated for quite some time. It was announced when Chavarria’s eponymous brand took to the runway during spring/summer 2025 New York Fashion Week last September, showing some of the styles from the drop, including the Jabbar sneakers. Chavvaria further revealed more Adidas pieces earlier this year, when his brand made its Paris Fashion Week debut.
The first drop from the Adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria spring/summer 2025 collection will be available to shop on May 8 at adidas.com and willychavarria.com.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT