Adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria Offers A High-Fashion Take On Sportswear Classics

Alongside the sneakers, the first Adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria SS25 release includes a range of sporty apparel, including a roomy black-and-red track jacket with the classic Adidas stripes, matching trackpants, and a baggy sweatshirt that borrow the colors of the Mexican flag and boasts the word “Chicano” etched across the front in the Old English-style font that Chavarria also regularly uses in his work.