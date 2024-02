AD Is The Latest Black Woman Done Dirty By Love Is Blind — We’re Rooting For Her Anyway

Suffice to say, our girl is going through it on this show. It’s disappointing but not surprising; save for a select few, Black women on Love is Blind have historically either been put through the ringer for ratings or wholly ignored and cast to the side, destined to play supporting characters in other people’s journeys. Still, as much as we could blame the Lacheys, the casting director, or the cast (Matthew, come outside — we just wanna talk!), we do have to acknowledge that AD’s relationship patterns are part of what got her into this bind — and, if she doesn’t break the cycle soon, what could keep her in this same unfortunate loop in the future. Having done the work on herself prior to entering the pods, AD knows full well that wanting to go all the way with Clay, a man who she admits is exactly like so many of the guys she’s dated before, isn’t what she needs. Yet here we are, watching another woman willingly take on the impossible task of attempting to mold a grown man into the partner that she needs him to be. Can Clay change? Maybe. Can Clay change before he and AD sign a legally binding contract in front of their family and friends and anyone with access to a Netflix account? I wouldn’t count on it.