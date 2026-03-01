Kristen Bell serves as the host of the evening and kicked off the night in an ethereal Georges Hobeika couture gown. On the other side of the fashion spectrum, Sarah Catherine Hook served up modern glam in a Balenciaga number, while Emma Stone left us speechless in a slinky Louis Vuitton number. From Odessa A'zion's archival Giorgio Armani jumpsuit accented with fringe beading to Dove Cameron's brooch-adorned Monique Lhuillier ballgown, these leading ladies are gunning for red carpet history.