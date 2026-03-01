Actor Awards 2026: Every Unforgettable Red Carpet Look
The Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA is back with a new name and a fresh crop of conversation-starting red carpet fashion. This year, Hollywood's brightest stars are going all out bringing on the ritz and glitz in show-stopping gowns at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.
Kristen Bell serves as the host of the evening and kicked off the night in an ethereal Georges Hobeika couture gown. On the other side of the fashion spectrum, Sarah Catherine Hook served up modern glam in a Balenciaga number, while Emma Stone left us speechless in a slinky Louis Vuitton number. From Odessa A'zion's archival Giorgio Armani jumpsuit accented with fringe beading to Dove Cameron's brooch-adorned Monique Lhuillier ballgown, these leading ladies are gunning for red carpet history.
And the ladies aren't alone. The fellas are bringing their sartorial A-game to the scene too with impeccable tailoring and modern silhouettes that feel undeniably cool.
Don't miss out on all of the red-carpet fun. Keep scrolling to see all the looks everyone will certainly be talking about tomorrow morning.