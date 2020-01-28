4:30 p.m. — There is no way I am leaving work on time today. I am getting hit in every direction on top of still covering for my coworker who is out of town. I can't remember the last time I had a day like this. I am supposed to see a movie (Just Mercy) with R. tonight but I honestly don't know I will make it. I text her and let her know and she is really disappointed. I tell her I will check in again at 5:30 and we can decide. R. and I are big movie people and we typically see one once a week. We have the A-list movie pass, which for us is a total steal because if you use it twice a month if pays for itself. With our schedules being so different, this is the one thing we keep the same week by week.