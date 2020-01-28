Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
today: an account manager working in logistics who makes $40,000 and spends some of her money this week on a milkshake.
Occupation: Account Manager
Industry: Logistics
Age: 25
Location: Kansas City, KS
Salary: $40,000
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,075 plus commission if we sell more freight
Gender Identity: Woman
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $750 (I live with my sister, R. She owns the house and it's just the two of us living together. This covers the cost of utilities.)
Loans: $0 (I know I am very fortunate to have parents who were able to pay for my college)
Private Doctor: $54 (he does not take insurance but I have been going to him for years and willing to pay the price)
Health Insurance: $273.92
401(k): $76 (my company doesn't have great matching but I do the max amount I can do)
AMC A-List Movie Pass: $21.87
Netflix: $12.99
Apple Music: $9.99
Adobe/Lightroom: $10.89 (I am a portrait photographer on the side and I have found the best editing is done in Lightroom)
Gym: $0 (my dad unknowing still pays for my gym membership and I have never told him otherwise)
HBO: $0 (use my brother's account)
Amazon Prime: $0 (use my sister's account)
Cell Phone: $0 (R. and I are on the same plan and she includes the cell bill in my rent)
Day One
5 a.m. — SNOOZE I CAN'T BELIEVE IT IS MONDAY!!
6 a.m. — Okay time to actually get up, I cannot sleep in today. I have to be in the office early every day this week to help cover for my coworker who is out of town for the week. I let my dog, N., out and feed her breakfast while running around brushing my teeth and getting dressed. Quickly throw on some foundation, blush, and mascara. Grab an orange and a protein bar and head out the door.
7:15 a.m. — Get into the office and cross my fingers it will be a calm day. My coworker I am covering for is a bit disorganized and has some really demanding clients which can lead to a big mess.
8:30 a.m. — I go catch up with my coworker who I'm closest to, O. She is in her thirties and has children, but she is so funny and I am so happy I have her here. The Chiefs won the playoff game yesterday, WHOOP WHOOP, so everyone is talking about the game.
12:30 p.m. — Whoa how is it already lunchtime? I love when I feel like the day is flying by and I haven't even noticed. I live less than 10 minutes from the office so I go home every day for lunch and to let N. outside. I am so thankful I can go home for lunch because I save so much money and I usually try to get some things knocked off my to-do list during my time home. Shoot over a few emails to a coworker and make my way home. Grab a salad mix from Trader Joe's and eat half of it and string cheese. I clean up my room a bit before heading to one of my favorite local coffee shops. I run in, say hi to the owner, and grab a mocha. $4.89
3:30 p.m. — Things have started to pick up and I decide to make a list for my coworker of things that would be easier to handle if done ahead of time, passive-aggressive I know, but I have tried to talk to him about it so many times and I am struggling to get my point across.
5 p.m. — Surprisingly getting out of here on time. Head home and feed N. dinner. I live with my older sister, R. She is working out tonight so I let her know I fed N. and that I might not see her because I am going to yoga tonight. My back is in need of some serious help. I change into my work out clothes and head to the gym.
6 p.m. — I don't know what I was thinking leaving so early because yoga doesn't start until 7, Monday brain got the best of me. Well I am here so might as well run. I used to run all the time and I haven't in months so slowly trying to get back into it. Run a mile then walk until it's time for the class to start.
8:30 p.m. — Home from yoga and so happy I went! I am exhausted so I talk to R. for a little then hop in the shower, rinse my body, wash my face, brush my teeth, put on my night cream, and am out like a light.
Daily Total: $4.89
Day Two
4:45 a.m. — I am determined to go to the gym. I quickly change into workout clothes and make my way to the gym. My gym is about 20 minutes away so driving back and forth adds so much time. Every time I think about it, I remind myself I don't pay for my gym membership so I shouldn't complain.
6:15 a.m. — Wow, I am so proud of myself for getting up, that was an awesome workout! I truly love working out but getting there is always the hardest part for me. Hop in the shower for a quick rinse, load up on the dry shampoo, and do my usual skincare routine. Feed N., let her outside, grab an acai bowl, and head to work.
7:30 a.m. — I can already tell today is going to be rough. I take a deep breath, pop in my headphones to listen to Billie Eilish, and get to work. I enjoying having background music while working, something I don't have to pay attention to.
12:30 p.m. — Lunch could not come soon enough. My stomach is growling and my eyes desperately need a break from my computer. I head home and eat the second half of my Trader Joe's salad and some dried mango. The sun is shining and the snow is melting. I decide that N. could use a little walk, so I use the rest of my lunch to walk her around the neighborhood. She is almost 14 so we walk at a nice glacial pace. We head inside and I make my way back to work.
5 p.m. — I am out of here! I quickly get out of the office in case I get pulled into doing something else that can wait until tomorrow.
6:30 p.m. — I am meeting up with a girl, B., for dinner that I met through an Instagram event and we have become pretty friendly. I know this sounds so pretentious, but I have a Kansas City Instagram and go to events all the time to post about places or events happening. I have to admit I have met some incredible people through this community. I started the Instagram just as a personal bucket list of trying places around the city I have never been to. I never realized where it would take me, but it has been such a fun journey. B. and I choose a restaurant we wouldn't normally go to because it is on the expensive side but it is KC Restaurant Week, meaning there is a pre-set three-course dinner for $35 — a total steal for some of the restaurants that participate.
8 p.m.— I stick to one glass of wine because I know I don't need any more than that. For the first course, I order an onion soup and it is surprisingly flavorful. For the second course, I order beef tenderloin. For the third course, I order an apple pastry and I am a little disappointed as it is kind of dry. $59.86
9 p.m.— I am totally exhausted and ready to go home. B. doesn't really seem to be in a rush so finally, I ask for the bill and apologize that I need to go home and get to bed. On the way home I listen to Monday's mini-sode of My Favorite Murder. I typically listen to podcasts in the car because it's too difficult to listen during work.
9:30 p.m. — Barely have the energy to take my make up off but I somehow get myself to do it. Finish up my nightly routine and crawl into bed.
Daily Total: $59.86
Day Three
6 a.m. — Wow I must have been really tired because I don't remember turning any of my other alarms off. Ugh, how is it only Wednesday? Even though I will be rushing, I decide to get a quick run in before heading to work. After my run, I hop in the shower for a rinse, throw on some make up, feed N., and head out. Do you ever feel like you consistently run out of products all at the same time? I definitely do. I finished my deodorant, foundation, dry shampoo, body wash this morning. I'll go to Target after work to restock.
7:15 a.m. — I come into a mess of emails and yet again it's going to be another rough day. I am really trying to start focusing on the positive in situations so I tell myself everything will be okay and I get cracking.
11:45 a.m. — This day is totally kicking my butt. I realize I haven't even gotten up once because I am so glued to my computer. I walk a lap around the office before getting right back into it.
12:30 p.m. — Thank god it's lunch time, I could really use the fresh air. It's a bit colder today than it was yesterday. I am so exhausted when I get home I throw some frozen taquitos in the microwave and call it lunch. N. is going crazy because she wants to go on a walk. Somehow I convince myself to brave the cold and use the rest of my lunch to take her on a walk. I listen to Tame Impala on the walk around the block so loud I cant hear myself think — I need that every now and then.
4:30 p.m. — There is no way I am leaving work on time today. I am getting hit in every direction on top of still covering for my coworker who is out of town. I can't remember the last time I had a day like this. I am supposed to see a movie (Just Mercy) with R. tonight but I honestly don't know I will make it. I text her and let her know and she is really disappointed. I tell her I will check in again at 5:30 and we can decide. R. and I are big movie people and we typically see one once a week. We have the A-list movie pass, which for us is a total steal because if you use it twice a month if pays for itself. With our schedules being so different, this is the one thing we keep the same week by week.
5:30 p.m. — IM OUT! I definitely left work for myself to do tomorrow, but I can't skip movie night. I get home and R. comes to pick me up from her work out class. We head to Target to get movie snacks and I run to grab new deodorant and dry shampoo (luckily, I found a new bottle of foundation and body wash so I don't have to buy those today). I also get Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn. $14.16
9:15 p.m. — Michael B. Jordan is so hot and is an incredible actor. I highly recommend Just Mercy to everyone! My shirt may or may not be wet from the tears I shed throughout the movie. R. and I get home and I tell her I am so mentally drained that I need to go to bed. I take off my makeup, wash my face, use my night cream, and head to bed.
Daily Total: $14.16
Day Four
3:30 a.m. — I wake up of having a horrible nightmare — the kind that feels so real that you wonder if it happened in real life. It takes me a few minutes to get back to reality and fall back asleep.
4:45 a.m. — I know I will really regret if I don't go to the gym this morning. I get dressed and head out. This is really rare for me to actually work out four days in a row and I am not going to lie, I am extremely proud of myself.
6:15 a.m. — I don't have a great workout, but I went nonetheless and worked up a sweat, so it's a win in my book. I shower and actually wash my hair. I think it's the first time since Saturday, but who's counting? I throw some makeup on and get dressed. I have a restaurant preview party tonight, so I put a little more effort into my outfit than usual. I feed N., grab a banana and an acai bowl, and head to work.
7:15 a.m. — Arrive and it's already off to a rough start. I could really use a break, but I don't see that coming anytime soon. I throw my headphones in so no one can bother me and get to work. I decide to listen to a mix up of LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo collab) and Of Monsters and Men's newest album.
12:30 p.m. — I head home for lunch knowing that I will have to take a short lunch due to the craziness of today. I get home and let N. out, shove a salad in my face, and head back to work. When I get into my car, N. is peeking out through the front window which she does every time I get in my car. She has this look in her eyes like I am never going back and it breaks my heart. I repeat out loud I will be home later and I love her, acting as if she can A. hear me, and B. understand me.
3 p.m. — Someone from the office brings in freshly baked pretzels from the shop across the street and even though I am not hungry I can't resist them. I go chat with a couple of coworkers about some new restaurants opening up around the area before heading back to my desk to the 30 emails I missed in 10 minutes, shouldn't be surprised.
5 p.m. — My manager warns me that the weather is supposed to be really bad tomorrow and to take everything home in case I need to work from home. I don't mind snow but I hate when it is icy. I head home and freshen up for my restaurant preview event tonight. I asked my friend K. to come with me since I get a plus one. We decide it is easier to drive separately.
6 p.m. — The restaurant is a combination of a wings and waffles joint. I go to the bar and grab a glass of wine and wait for K. to come. She finally gets there, grabs a drink, and we snag a spot in a booth. There isn't much direction of when they will be serving food so we just catch up while waiting.
7:30 p.m. — Everyone seems to be a bit confused as nothing is really happening. Finally, the owner gets a mic and starts to talk about the idea behind the restaurant. Then, they bring each person a plate to try the six wing flavors they offer. I really like three of the flavors, while the other three are okay. Then we get to try three mini waffles, which each have different toppings. After the waffles, they bring out three more mini waffles, mini chicken sandwich, waffle fries with cheesy corn on top. I am absolutely stuffed by the end. K. and I quietly talk about the potential of the restaurant and how long we see it lasting before deciding it is time to go home.
9 p.m. — I get home and R. is putting away the dishes. We usually do a really good job of trading off house duties. I tell her I am wiped but want to watch the latest episode of Schitt's Creek. She tells me she has a snow day tomorrow so she is up for it, the life of a teacher. I take off my makeup, wash my face, brush my teeth, and put on my PJs. R. and I each wrap ourselves in a blanket and N. sits right in the middle of us. Schitt's Creek is one of those shows that I consistently laugh out loud through the entire episode. After the show we say goodnight and I head straight to bed.
Daily Total: $0
Day Five
4:45 a.m. — Turn my alarm off because if the weather is bad there is no way I am driving 20 minutes to the gym.
6 a.m. — I check outside and it actually doesn't look that bad. I decide to go into the office because working from home is too difficult with my job. I throw on jeans and a Chiefs t-shit since it's Red Friday. (Every Friday before a Chiefs game is Red Friday in KC and people wear Chiefs clothes. Not sure why and I don't always do it but with the playoffs I figured why not.)
7 a.m.— I tell R. I am going into work and she starts yelling at me and telling me that is a bad idea. R. and I are super close but ever since I was younger she has tried to act like a mom to me. Our mom passed away six years ago so her “motherly instincts” have really gone up a notch. I love and appreciate that she tries to look out for me but I think she still treats me like her baby sister instead of an adult. I tell her that she wouldn't understand because she doesn't understand my job and that I am going. I quickly grab my stuff and head out the door before instantly getting a text from her asking to text her when I get to work.
7:20 a.m. — I get to the office and text R. The best part of our relationship is we are the kind of sisters that can have a big fight and are instantly okay afterward. The roads are actually fine and I don't see why everyone made a big deal about it. I am really hoping I will get a break today and it won't be as hectic.
11 a.m.— A local jeweler is releasing her Valentine's Day collection today and I am so excited. I basically have an addiction to earrings. I met the owner at one of her pop-ups a few months ago and she gave me a promo code for when I buy something. I love all of her stuff, but I narrow it down to three pairs of earrings. I use the promo code and my total is down to $46.75. I love supporting local small businesses and owners. I message the owner and tell her I am so excited and sharing the link with others. $46.75
12:30 p.m. — I make my way home for lunch to find R. hanging out on the couch watching the Aaron Hernandez special on Netflix. I make both of us lunch, which is cauliflower gnocchi, and turkey bolognese sauce — thank you Trader Joe's frozen section. R. and I catch up about my day which is surprisingly going okay. I head back to the office and tell R. I will see her later.
1:30 p.m. — For some reason, my stomach starts to hurt really bad. I think I might have eaten my food too fast and it upset my stomach. I also realize I haven't had much water to drink all week. I fill up my tumbler and hope it goes away.
5 p.m. — Yes, I am out of here! I pack up my stuff and make my way home. I come home to N. who really needs to go outside and go to the bathroom. I sit on the couch for just a little before freshening up and heading to dinner with my friend, K.
6:30 p.m. — I swing by K.'s house and pick her up since she is on the way. We are going to a Louisiana-style restaurant that asked me to come and check out their menu. I am so excited because I love this kind of food and drive by this place all the time. We each order a beer and then decide to split jambalaya, gumbo, shrimp and grits, and blackened catfish. The portions are huge, but everything is so good! We get the bill, which is $92 but I show our waitress the email and our meal is free. K. pays for the tip since I took her out.
8 p.m. — We head to our friend's place to go out, which is a rare occurrence. I decide I am not really in the mood for heavy drinking, so I offer to be the DD. We hang around for awhile before heading to a bar with a live band performing. We snag a spot on the dance floor and show off our terrible moves.
Daily Total: $46.75
Day Six
2 a.m. — My bed is calling my name so time to head home. I manage to take my make up off and brush my teeth before hitting my pillow hard.
7:30 a.m. — R. comes into my room after hearing me use the bathroom. She is glad to see I am awake and suggests we go to the store since we are both up. I barely have both eyes open but agree to get it out of the way. We head to Trader Joe's and divide and concur. We get salad mixes, apples, bananas, celery, carrots, eggs, salsa, plantain chips, hummus, nuts, jelly, turkey meatballs, seltzer water, and cheese. We split the bill down the middle. $44.40
9 a.m. — I totally forgot I am going to brunch with my coworker, T. I quickly throw on something that resembles an outfit and head to the restaurant. I get there and T. has already put our name down. This is out first time really hanging out outside of work and I cant wait to gossip about everyone in the office. Once we are seated, I order a veggie breakfast burrito. $14.07
11:30 a.m. — I decide to call my grandma and see if she needs to run any errands since the brunch place is close to her apartment. She is 94 and in really good condition. She is ecstatic I call and, of course, has a laundry list of things to do so I go straight to her apartment.
3 p.m. — I finally tell my grandma I have to go because I'm meeting friends at a brewery (I also just have reached my quota and need to get out before losing my mind). We hug and kiss goodbye.
4:30 p.m. — I meet up with my friends at the brewery. My friend, B., pays for my drink and I will get her back later. After our drinks, we head to a restaurant market down the street and I get fries and a shake to share with everyone (the shake is really for the Instagram, not going to lie) while everyone else gets bibimbop and chicken sandwiches to share with the group. We part ways to recoup before dinner plans this evening. $14.50
8 p.m. — Rejoin my friends at a French restaurant for dinner… damn, I am eating every meal out today which I hate doing. I am really not hungry so I order a glass of wine and french onion soup for dinner. I also get a dessert to satisfy my sweet tooth. $22.50
11 p.m.— Luckily everyone is on the same page about heading home tonight since the Chiefs game is tomorrow and we need to conserve energy. I do my usual night routine before passing out.
Daily Total: $95.47
Day Seven
8 a.m. — Ugh, I really want to sleep in but I need to get a bunch of stuff done before the game. I get up and throw a load of laundry in. My friend B. calls me to tell me we are all meeting at the bar at 11 to get a table. I wash my face, brush my teeth, and throw some makeup on. Before leaving, I get a few other things on my to-do list done and I feel accomplished knowing I won't have to do them later.
11 a.m.— I head to a local bar and grill that has a brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas. We are going to be here awhile so might as well enjoy it. I load my plate up with salad, mac and cheese, chicken tenders, and potatoes. $44.88
2 p.m. — I am not sure how many mimosas I have inhaled, but let's get this game started! I love football and if the Chiefs win this game it means they are going to the Super Bowl. My family group chat is already blowing up in anticipation of the game.
4:30 p.m. — Somehow I get roped into taking shots. They are some super sugary drink and I am pretty sure there is zero alcohol in there. We decide to order nachos to soak up the sugar. $27.60
5 p.m. — CHIEFS ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!!! I cannot contain my excitement and I cry tears of joy. We all take another shot and decide to go out. I seem to be the only person that works on MLK Day so I decide this will be my last drink. We make our way to another bar to meet up with our friends that went to the game. I drink water since I haven't had any all day. Everyone is going crazy, this is such an exciting time for Kansas City.
10 p.m. — I say my goodbyes to everyone and go home. I feel so gross from all the crap I ate this weekend. I try to remind myself to not get down on myself so much as I am trying to have a healthier relationship with food. I take off my makeup, brush my teeth. I fall asleep telling myself I will eat better this week and continue to push myself to work out. And I can't forget, we are going to the Super Bowl!!!!
Daily Total: $72.48
