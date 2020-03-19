1 p.m. — We take a look at some stores in a neighborhood of San Francisco that reminds my parents of our neighborhood back in Sydney, and then take a Lyft to a nearby neighborhood for lunch. We stop by a bookstore where I find a beautiful French cookbook that is 75% off! I love the recipes and can't resist this purchase, so I buy it ($10.74) and am very pleased with myself for finding it. We then stop by another French restaurant for lunch where we have another beautiful lunch. I have mussels, my mum has a Nicoise salad, and my stepdad has French onion soup. I pay for our lunch today to say thank you to my parents and show them that I'm not just mooching off them. My mum says this isn't necessary, but since they flew all the way to see me, I want to treat them as well ($92.53). $103.27