Spring 2024’s Top Accessory Trends Include Mesh Shoes & Coquette Chokers

Kendall Becker
Last Updated March 7, 2024, 2:52 PM
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
On the spring/summer 2024 runways, ready-to-wear was largely minimalistic and wearable –– collections consisted of neutral hues, tried-and-true suiting, and denim-on-denim looks. Accessories, on the other hand, stole the show with refreshed styling cues (think: double-layered bags and belts), staples reworked in unlikely materials, and undeniably cool details (from the trendy bows to heavy hardware). 
The accessory trends that are out now in stores offer up something in between. Maximalists are sure to be pleased with whimsical bags like Loewe’s beaded fruit bags (see above) and Puppets and Puppets’ purse featuring a spoon handle. Minimalists will rejoice in newness by updating their belt buckles with decorative hardware or swapping out leather flats for a mesh pair instead. So if your closet is maxed out on apparel and you’d rather focus on finishing touches that can take your outfit to the next level, you’ll want to read ahead to shop these trending accessory looks. 
Spring 2024 Accessory Trend: Heavy Hardware 

Photo: Courtesy of Tory Burch.
Upgraded hardware is the easiest way to update a basic piece. Whether it be on a classic shoulder bag, a leather belt, or a sandal, statement hardware will make shoppers do a double-take. For spring/summer 2024, Tory Burch featured “pierced” flats, while Ferragamo used molten buckles on their handbags and belts. 
Dissh
Margot Black Leather Belt
$89.99
Dissh
Tory Burch
Pierced Slingback
$358.00
Tory Burch
SIMKHAI
Nixi Twist Leather Top-handle Bag
$545.00
Bergdorf Goodman

Spring 2024 Accessory Trend: Mesh

Photo: Courtesy of 3.1 Phillip Lim.
If you’ve been anywhere within the past few months, you’ve undoubtedly seen mesh flats from the likes of Alaïa and Khaite –– but the buzz on this fabrication doesn’t stop there. Now, we’re seeing the fabric show up in chic heels and totes, too. 
Dolce Vita
Cadel Ballet Flats
$115.00
Dolce Vita
Marc Jacobs
The Mesh Small Tote Bag
$250.00
Neiman Marcus
By Anthropologie
Netted Slingback Heels
$160.00
Anthropologie

Spring 2024 Accessory Trend: Sculptural Jewelry

Photo: Courtesy of Area.
Sculptural techniques are bringing an artistic twist to jewelry box classics this season –– for example, door knocker earrings and statement studs have gone from vintage-tinged to of-the-moment thanks to contemporary silhouettes. Vanessa Bellan of V.BELLAN calls this approach to design a “modern take on heirloom jewelry.”
“The Star Earrings, Claire Earrings, and Taylor Earrings showcase sculptural design with a vintage nod and [are] reflective of the rise in mixed metal jewelry, ensuring they are not just fashionable but also timeless pieces to be cherished for generations,” says Bellan. 
V. Bellan
Taylor Earrings
$155.00
V. Bellan
AGMES
Small Astrid Cuff
$350.00
Madewell
Alexis Bittar
Molten Silver Ribbon Hoop Earring
$145.00
Alexis Bittar

Spring 2024 Accessory Trend: Double Up

Photo: Kevin Tachman/Coach.
A layered accessories look was a popular choice amongst stylists to showcase the spring/summer 2024 collections through a new lens. This styling cue is pretty practical — okay, maybe you don’t need to wear two belts at once à la Maiou and Gestuz, but two bags certainly come in handy on a day that could take you from the gym to the office to a dinner out. Bonus: No shopping is required for this runway trend — just double up on your existing accessories. 
Staud
Alec Leather Shoulder Bag
$350.00
Net-A-Porter
Haute Cuir
Double Buckle Leather Belt
$124.00
Wolf & Badger
J.Crew
Metallic Leather Tote
$98.00
J.Crew

Spring 2024 Accessory Trend: Pointed-Toe Shoes

Photo: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta.
If you thought pointed-toe pumps were just for the office, think again. After a moment where square-toed sandals were the most coveted, pointed-toe shoes are back in slingback styles, extremely sharp silhouettes, or complete with cool hardware for a finishing touch –– all of which feel fresh and more fun than your typical office shoe.
Popular footwear brand founder Marina Larroudé points to the brand’s Ines pump as a fresh take to the style: “It goes well with jeans for a modern look or is appropriate for workwear. It’s very hard to find a shoe that one can wear so appropriately on both occasions while being so on-trend and fresh.”
Tony Bianco
Shae Mule
$160.00
Revolve
Larroudé
Ines Pump In Black Leather
$330.00
Larroudé
Dolce Vita
Claire Heels
$150.00
Dolce Vita

Spring 2024 Accessory Trend: Chokers

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Yep, you read that right. Chokers — a staple from the ’20s that came back again in the ’90s, —are back and there’s a style for everyone. Christian Dior leaned into the coquette aesthetic with their ornate necklaces while Peter Do went for a molten metal look and Jil Sander tapped into new takes on the tennis necklace. 
Heaven Mayhem
Black Mini
$84.00
Heaven Mayhem
Jenny Bird
Sofia Choker
$248.00
Jenny Bird
Amber Sceats
Oversized Heart Necklace
$87.00
Revolve

Spring 2024 Accessory Trend: Funky Bags

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
The spring/summer 2024 collections leaned into hyperrealism through the use of artistic prints and appliques on ready-to-wear. When it came to accessories, funky bags were the ideal dose of camp. Motifs included everything from your favorite foods (see Loewe or Puppets and Puppets) to the anatomy bags at Schiaparelli and oversized florals at Kate Spade. 
Puppets and Puppets
Spoon Hobo In Olive
$395.00
Puppets and Puppets
Dauphinette
The Beast Bag Leather Tote
$315.00$450.00
Nordstrom
Lele Sadoughi
Ivory Rosie Satin Clutch
$175.00
Lele Sadoughi

