On the spring/summer 2024 runways, ready-to-wear was largely minimalistic and wearable –– collections consisted of neutral hues, tried-and-true suiting, and denim-on-denim looks. Accessories, on the other hand, stole the show with refreshed styling cues (think: double-layered bags and belts), staples reworked in unlikely materials, and undeniably cool details (from the trendy bows to heavy hardware).
The accessory trends that are out now in stores offer up something in between. Maximalists are sure to be pleased with whimsical bags like Loewe’s beaded fruit bags (see above) and Puppets and Puppets’ purse featuring a spoon handle. Minimalists will rejoice in newness by updating their belt buckles with decorative hardware or swapping out leather flats for a mesh pair instead. So if your closet is maxed out on apparel and you’d rather focus on finishing touches that can take your outfit to the next level, you’ll want to read ahead to shop these trending accessory looks.
Spring 2024 Accessory Trend: Heavy Hardware
Upgraded hardware is the easiest way to update a basic piece. Whether it be on a classic shoulder bag, a leather belt, or a sandal, statement hardware will make shoppers do a double-take. For spring/summer 2024, Tory Burch featured “pierced” flats, while Ferragamo used molten buckles on their handbags and belts.
Spring 2024 Accessory Trend: Mesh
Spring 2024 Accessory Trend: Sculptural Jewelry
Sculptural techniques are bringing an artistic twist to jewelry box classics this season –– for example, door knocker earrings and statement studs have gone from vintage-tinged to of-the-moment thanks to contemporary silhouettes. Vanessa Bellan of V.BELLAN calls this approach to design a “modern take on heirloom jewelry.”
“The Star Earrings, Claire Earrings, and Taylor Earrings showcase sculptural design with a vintage nod and [are] reflective of the rise in mixed metal jewelry, ensuring they are not just fashionable but also timeless pieces to be cherished for generations,” says Bellan.
Spring 2024 Accessory Trend: Double Up
A layered accessories look was a popular choice amongst stylists to showcase the spring/summer 2024 collections through a new lens. This styling cue is pretty practical — okay, maybe you don’t need to wear two belts at once à la Maiou and Gestuz, but two bags certainly come in handy on a day that could take you from the gym to the office to a dinner out. Bonus: No shopping is required for this runway trend — just double up on your existing accessories.
Spring 2024 Accessory Trend: Pointed-Toe Shoes
If you thought pointed-toe pumps were just for the office, think again. After a moment where square-toed sandals were the most coveted, pointed-toe shoes are back in slingback styles, extremely sharp silhouettes, or complete with cool hardware for a finishing touch –– all of which feel fresh and more fun than your typical office shoe.
Popular footwear brand founder Marina Larroudé points to the brand’s Ines pump as a fresh take to the style: “It goes well with jeans for a modern look or is appropriate for workwear. It’s very hard to find a shoe that one can wear so appropriately on both occasions while being so on-trend and fresh.”
Spring 2024 Accessory Trend: Chokers
Yep, you read that right. Chokers — a staple from the ’20s that came back again in the ’90s, —are back and there’s a style for everyone. Christian Dior leaned into the coquette aesthetic with their ornate necklaces while Peter Do went for a molten metal look and Jil Sander tapped into new takes on the tennis necklace.
Spring 2024 Accessory Trend: Funky Bags
The spring/summer 2024 collections leaned into hyperrealism through the use of artistic prints and appliques on ready-to-wear. When it came to accessories, funky bags were the ideal dose of camp. Motifs included everything from your favorite foods (see Loewe or Puppets and Puppets) to the anatomy bags at Schiaparelli and oversized florals at Kate Spade.