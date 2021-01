You could say that Refinery29's Shopping team rides the same wavelength — or pushes the same cart — which translates to a group of impassioned people who live, breathe, chew up, and spit out only the grooviest goods for a living. As our Most Wanted motto goes, we're here to help you navigate the overwhelming world of stuff . To us, the hunt for the perfect product is a puzzle and we're on a neverending quest to crack the code. Whether you've been following us for a while or are new in town, scroll on down to meet the group of virtual shopping vigilantes who are here to serve you. This is us saying HEY from behind that screen you stare into. We hope you stick around, get to know us a little better, and keep tossing your saltiest product pickles our way — because, after all, that's what we're here for.