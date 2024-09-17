My Heavy Periods Make Me Feel Like A Social Burden

Friends who had never told me about their symptoms have started to share their experiences and we are learning to hold space for ourselves together in social settings. Nowadays, I confront family members who clumsily make me feel guilty for my symptoms, and they are beginning to understand and approach me with more compassion. I no longer make up excuses or tell white lies when I need to cancel plans because of my period; I simply tell the truth. Slowly but surely, I've stopped feeling like a social pariah on the days I bleed. I’ve recently been prescribed tranexamic acid, which can help treat heavy bleeding, and in October I have an ultrasound appointment to see if an abnormality is at play. Heavy periods are a reality of my life right now and I cannot shame my body into bleeding less. All I can do is hope that society starts to accommodate those of us with abnormal periods, rather than forcing us to pretend they don’t exist.